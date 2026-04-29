Research Solutions' Scite Launches Claude Connector For Citation-Backed Research

Expands Scite's AI Platform Footprint Alongside Its Existing ChatGPT App, Grounding Researchers' Answers In 250M+ Scientific Articles & Smart Citations Within Their Existing Tools

HENDERSON, Nev., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a leading provider of AI-powered scientific research tools, today announced the launch of the Scite Claude Connector, bringing Scite's full-text search, Smart Citations, and institutional holdings resolution directly inside Anthropic's Claude. The connector joins Scite's existing ChatGPT app, extending Scite's presence to the two most widely used AI assistants in research.

Once enabled, Claude users can search across more than 250 million scientific articles, check whether any claim is supported, contrasted, or mentioned by the broader literature, and access full-text content through their institution's holdings, all without leaving a Claude conversation. The connector is now available to Scite subscribers on any paid Claude plan.

"Researchers want and need to embrace AI, but they don't want another destination. They want better answers inside the tools they already trust, and this connector allows them to solve those problems," said Roy W. Olivier, Chief Executive Officer, Research Solutions. "Our job is to meet them there. That means putting Scite's evidence layer directly inside Claude, ChatGPT, and any other environment where real research work is happening. That philosophy is how we believe the next generation of research infrastructure gets built. These AI-powered platforms do not eliminate Scite; they enhance it."

Why It Matters

Large language models generate fluent text on almost any topic, but their coverage of peer-reviewed literature is limited, and they often struggle to distinguish well-supported findings from contested ones. The Scite Claude Connector addresses this by grounding Claude's answers in verifiable sources, with Smart Citations indicating whether each reference supports, contrasts, or mentions a given claim.

Key Capabilities Of The Scite Claude Connector

Full-Text Search Across Licensed Content: Search more than 250 million scientific articles, including paywalled content accessible through institutional holdings.

Search more than 250 million scientific articles, including paywalled content accessible through institutional holdings. Smart Citations: Identify supporting, contrasting, and mentioning citations to evaluate how well a claim is backed by the broader literature.

Identify supporting, contrasting, and mentioning citations to evaluate how well a claim is backed by the broader literature. Institutional Holdings Resolution: Automatically route researchers to full-text access available through their library.

Automatically route researchers to full-text access available through their library. Verifiable Answers: Each claim returned by Claude is linked to a citation that researchers can access and review.

Each claim returned by Claude is linked to a citation that researchers can access and review. Seamless Setup: Available in the Claude connector directory; researchers can authenticate with their Scite account in two steps.

A Consistent Strategy: Meet Researchers Where They Work

The Claude launch follows Scite's ChatGPT app and Research Solutions' broader agentic research toolkit, which includes the Scite API, Scite MCP, Article Galaxy API, and Article Galaxy MCP. Together, these products enable enterprises and developers to deploy Scite's evidence layer and Article Galaxy's acquisition infrastructure inside any preferred AI environment, rather than asking researchers to move their work into a new interface.

This approach reflects a broader shift in enterprise software, sometimes called "headless" SaaS, in which the underlying data, logic, and compliance layers are decoupled from any single front-end experience. For Research Solutions, this means Scite and Article Galaxy function as the research foundation that powers AI assistants, custom agents, and developer tools alike, wherever researchers are working.

Availability

The Scite Claude Connector is now available to all Scite subscribers with a paid Claude plan (Pro, Max, Team, or Enterprise). Organizations interested in deploying Scite across research teams or building custom AI research workflows can learn more at scite.ai or by contacting their Research Solutions account representative.

About Scite

Scite is an AI-powered research platform that helps researchers discover and evaluate scientific literature using Smart Citations - a technology that analyzes the full text of citing articles to show whether findings have been supported, mentioned, or contrasted by subsequent research. Scite is used by millions of researchers and is available as a web platform, browser extension, and Zotero plugin. For more information, visit https://www.scite.ai. Scite is a product of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS).

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a holding Company providing software and AI solutions for enterprise R&D teams and academic institutions. Through proprietary data, integrated workflows, and access infrastructure, the Company gives modern researchers and their AI systems the infrastructure to find, trust, and act on scientific research faster.

For more information about Research Solutions, visit: www.researchsolutions.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | X

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.