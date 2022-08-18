Research Solutions to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, President & Chief Executive Officer & Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and host investor meetings during the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled at 11:15 am ET and will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.

Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or [email protected].

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.