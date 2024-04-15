Research Solutions Unveils AI Platform for Automated Clinical Trial Landscape Reports

Powerful AI, combined with comprehensive data, simplifies the discovery and synthesis of clinical trial information to accelerate innovation in the medical field

HENDERSON, Nev., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, today launches their new Clinical Trial Landscape software solution, making clinical trial information more accessible, insightful, and actionable. Clinical trials are essential research studies that assess the efficacy and safety of medical interventions, informing regulatory decisions, guiding healthcare practices, and advancing medical knowledge and patient care.

This addition to Research Solutions' product family uses AI to transform how medical science liaisons, medical affairs specialists, and clinical development teams explore, review, and synthesize multiple clinical trials and relevant data to map the overall landscape quickly.

Designed with precision, this new tool addresses the critical need for comprehensive, bias-free access to global clinical trial information and a streamlined process for identifying and summarizing available insights. Offering features such as adverse event filtering, detailed analytics, and guided search and refinement, the Clinical Trial Landscape solution ensures users can efficiently identify the most experienced Principal Investigators (PIs) and relevant publications for their specific research areas.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced PI Discovery: Utilizing sophisticated analytics, users can generate heatmaps of the most frequent PIs in their disease space, seamlessly connecting with the top experts and their publications.

With many field and filter options to tailor the search strategy (including, but not limited to, dates, sponsor type, and associated publications), researchers are then equipped to tailor their investigation process, focusing on the information that matters most. Streamlined Access to Global Data Sources: Aggregating content from trusted registries and databases, such as ClinicalTrials.gov and PubMed, ensures users have comprehensive access to current and relevant data without the bias of data curation.

"With our advanced AI and comprehensive data, we're able to help teams and individuals navigate the vast landscape of clinical research, efficiently and effectively," said Eléonore Dixon-Roche, Product Manager at Research Solutions.

The launch of the Clinical Trial Landscape solution represents another significant step forward in Research Solutions' commitment to fostering progress in the scientific community. It is expected to solidify further their position as a leader in scientific data integration, as well as drive growth by attracting new users and strengthening relationships with existing customers.

With this software solution launch, their acquisitions of ResoluteAI and scite, and the recent introduction of their Technology Landscape solution, Research Solutions is building a robust ecosystem designed to fuel innovation and deliver strategic advantages to customers.

To learn more about the Clinical Trial Landscape, and to see firsthand how this solution advances innovations in the healthcare and medical sectors, join their upcoming webinar: https://bit.ly/3PE0ETB.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

