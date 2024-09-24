Research Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's AI Transformation

Rebrand Underscores Company's Purpose Statement of Advancing the World's Knowledge by Accelerating Research

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, unveils a new brand and product suite. The new identity reflects the company's deep integration of AI capabilities into their platform and its strategy to support the evolving needs of researchers in every industry. Research Solutions' new look and feel represents a commitment to accelerating progress through advancing the world's knowledge.

Following the acquisition of ResoluteAI in July 2023 and Scite.ai in December 2023, Research Solutions is now focused on delivering AI-powered solutions to address corporate and academic innovation needs across core workflow stages:

Discover: Extensive content library, proprietary datasets, and purpose-built AI to significantly enhance the discovery and evaluation of research

Cost-effective and compliant access to the most comprehensive collection of scientific literature through a single, unified platform Manage: Transformative knowledge management solutions designed to scale with the complexities of modern business demands, enabling seamless organization and collaboration from initial research to final citation

Transformative knowledge management solutions designed to scale with the complexities of modern business demands, enabling seamless organization and collaboration from initial research to final citation Analyze: Advanced data tools and monitoring capabilities to gain comprehensive insights into evolving research trends, including key topics, researchers, and institutions, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic foresight

Research Solutions is combining and enhancing their industry-leading discovery, access, management, and analysis tools into a comprehensive product family supporting each stage across the research workflow. Building on an unmatched foundation of document delivery services, Research Solutions is adding new capabilities and integrations to create a next-level experience for researchers. This includes AI-powered search functionality, contextualized citation insights, customizable data dashboards, collaboration tools, and advanced analytics.

"While our business has transformed dramatically and rapidly to adapt products and business models to the needs of industry leaders and researchers, it became clear that perceptions of the company were not evolving at the same pace," said Roy W. Olivier, CEO & President. "A well-defined brand differentiates us in a competitive market, highlighting our unique strengths and positioning us as leaders in the field and a long-term strategic partner to the research community."

"This transformation is not just about a new look; it's about bringing our brand forward into the future of research," states Corey Rabazinski, Chief Marketing Officer at Research Solutions. "The rebranding marks a new Research Solutions both inside the company and out. This extends beyond a logo or a color scheme; it's a promise to our customers and a reflection of our core values and mission. Our updated brand identity and website ensure a more intuitive, engaging, and impactful experience for our community."

Research Solutions is inviting visitors to explore their new website here: https://www.researchsolutions.com/.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

