Research Study Finds Doctor's Biome Colon Health™ Completely Inhibits the Life-Threatening C. diff.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in vitro study just published in the Journal of Gastroenterology Research by Howard F. Robins and A. Reza Kamarei has shown complete inhibition of Clostridium difficile (C. diff) , a life-threatening diarrhea causing bacteria, by a patent-pending synbiotic product (blend of 15 strains of living probiotics in a blend of organic vegetable-fruit juice).

Doctor's Biome Colon Health

"This is an exciting finding which will be the basis of our upcoming clinical trial to show the safety and efficacy of Doctor's Biome Colon Health against Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI). The impact that this product could have on how antibiotic therapy is used around the world is astounding." Said Dr. Howard F. Robins, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Doctor's Biome.

The CDC estimates that at least 30% of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions are unnecessary. The total financial burden of CDI inpatient management is estimated to cost $5.4 to $6.3 billion annually in the United States. It is estimated that as many as 500,000 people develop CDI each year, with as many as 28,000 deaths from uncontrolled diarrhea, mostly children and seniors.

"It took three years of testing and tweaking and reworking the formula. The development of Doctor's Biome Colon Health was certainly not easy, but to come up with a good tasting juicy dietary supplement that inhibits C. diff shows that our investment has been in the right place!" Said Richard Finkelstein, CEO of Doctor's Biome.

What makes Doctor's Biome Colon Health (DBCH) different from other probiotics? Dr. Reza Kamarei, Chief Science & Technology Officer of Doctor's Biome, summarized the key advantages:

Formulated by the team of doctors, DBCH contains proprietary blend of 15 strains of probiotics targeted against unhealthy colon conditions such as Antibiotic Associated Diarrhea, Infectious Diarrhea, Colitis, Crohn's Disease (CD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and other digestive irregularities.

27 Billion CFUs (Colony Forming Unit) of actively living probiotics in each 2-ounce bottle at time of manufacture. Doctor's Biome probiotics are living and ready to function!

Doctor's Biome probiotics are delivered in natural blend of organic vegetable & fruit juices (mint juice, cucumber juice, apple juice, lettuce juice, kale juice, celery juice, and lemon juice) with a delicious fruity sweet/tart taste.

Shelf stable for two months stored at room temperature (70F) and three months refrigerated.

Every batch of Doctor's Biome Colon Health is tested by an independent, FDA-registered accredited microbiology lab for safety (absence of pathogens).

Doctor's Biome (Newgen 27, LLC) is a New York registered company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative science-based, clinically-tested synbiotics (probiotics in 100% organic vegetable/fruit juices).

