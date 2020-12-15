Research Study Shows Seniors Still Interested in Moving to Your Community, But You Better Talk to Them About the Right Things

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As with nearly every industry, the Senior Living market has been impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent research study of 250 adults over age 65, conducted by LevLane Inc., and MarketVision Research Inc., provides insight into just what the industry needs to do in order to quell the fears of prospective residents.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Senior Living Prospects Nearly 35% of those surveyed noted their interest in moving to a senior community has decreased since the onset of COVID-19.

The study found that while 64% of those surveyed who had been considering a move to a Senior Living Community pre-COVID, were still interested in moving into a senior living community within the next five years, and of those 17% were very interested. However, that leaves nearly 35% who have been scared off by the pandemic and are now much less interested in the prospect of moving to a community setting.

But there is something the Senior Living industry can do to reassure their audience – talk to them. In fact, an overwhelming 73% of respondents said that they would be much more likely to move to a community that speaks openly about their COVID-19 protections and prevention methods within their communications, with 70% of respondents saying the following six messages would be important to hear from the community:

The facility is meeting/exceeding state and local guidelines for Senior Living Communities The facility is meeting/exceeding all CDC requirements for Senior Living Communities Transparency regarding residents and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 The stringency of their COVID-19 testing protocols for staff and visitors Information regarding community requirements for mask use and facial coverings The ability to safely distance

But messaging around COVID-19 wasn't the only thing respondents found important to bring them back to table – so did providing stronger guarantees. In fact, 86% said that a "Satisfaction Guarantee" would be important when choosing a senior living community.

To see the findings in their entirety, go to https://go.levlane.com/insightslab-covid-senior-living and download the full infographic.

