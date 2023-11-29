Research Team at UNC Validates PixCell Medical's HemoScreen as Game-Changer for Clozapine Monitoring in Psychiatry

News provided by

PixCell Medical

29 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study conducted by a University of North Carolina (UNC) research team has unveiled compelling evidence supporting the adoption of PixCell Medical's FDA-cleared Point-of-Care 5-part differential CBC analyzer, as the premier choice for psychiatric treatment and monitoring, specifically in the context of Clozapine therapy. The research, which evaluated three point-of-care instruments for complete blood count analysis, has positioned HemoScreen as the optimal solution for the management of Clozapine treatment.

Clozapine has been established as the most effective antipsychotic medication for treatment-resistant schizophrenia. However, it is significantly underutilized mainly due to the risk of developing agranulocytosis and the need to frequently monitor the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). In an effort to find a clinically viable and simple-to-use CBC analyzer for frequent near-patient testing, a UNC research team assessed three CBC analyzers: Sight OLO, PixCell HemoScreen, and Sysmex pocH-100i, comparing them against the ADVIA 2120i and manual differential methods.

HemoScreen exhibited remarkable precision, outperforming other instruments, and demonstrating exceptional accuracy. Notably, HemoScreen excelled in clinical concordance, achieving a rate of 89.5% at medical decision thresholds for ANC, surpassing the other POC devices. This establishes HemoScreen as the most reliable choice in Clozapine therapy management.

Dr. Yaara Ben Yosef, PixCell Medical's director of clinical affairs, emphasized; "This research demonstrates that HemoScreen is the superior choice for monitoring patients on Clozapine therapy. The high clinical concordance and exceptional accuracy of the HemoScreen make it an indispensable tool for healthcare professionals in managing the potential risks associated with Clozapine treatment."

Additionally, HemoScreen's ability to sample blood via a fingerstick (direct capillary sampling) offers a significant advantage, especially for psychiatry patients requiring weekly or monthly CBC testing as part of their Clozapine treatment management. The uniquely simple blood collection method and minimal discomfort of HemoScreen's simple sampling procedure with near-patient on-the-spot results provide substantial benefits for treatment adherence and positive outcomes.

This groundbreaking research cements PixCell Medical's HemoScreen as the gold standard for complete blood count analysis in Clozapine therapy. Healthcare providers can confidently rely on HemoScreen to ensure the safety and efficacy of Clozapine treatment for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

About PixCell Medical
PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy-to-use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology, and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

(*) PixCell Medical is not associated with the University of North Carolina, nor did it support, assist, or contribute in any way to this study or anyone on the team. It was not informed before or during conducting the study and had no impact in any way on its conclusions.

For more information: www.pixcell-medical.com

Follow PixCell Medical on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
PixCell Medical
Jake Jones
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501459/PixCell_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PixCell Medical

Also from this source

FDA Clears PixCell Medical's HemoScreen™ Point of Care CBC for Direct Capillary Sampling Significantly Enhancing Ease-of-Use & Testing Throughput

FDA Clears PixCell Medical's HemoScreen™ Point of Care CBC for Direct Capillary Sampling Significantly Enhancing Ease-of-Use & Testing Throughput

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point of care (POC), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug...
PixCell Medical Appoints Guy Frak as New Chief Commercial Officer

PixCell Medical Appoints Guy Frak as New Chief Commercial Officer

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point of care, today announced that Guy Frak has been appointed chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.