Global Wireless Charging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.79% from 2019-2024

• What was the total market size of Wireless Charging in 2018, and how is it estimated to grow during 2019-2024?

• What is the growth pattern of the global wireless charging market size from 2019 to 2024?

• What are the impactful driving factors, and upcoming trends projected to influence the global wireless charging market during the forecast period 2019 to 2024?

• What are the key technological parameters which are influencing the growth of wireless charging market?

• Which consortiums and associations are involved in wireless charging and what are their defined technology standards?

• Who are the key market players involved in providing wireless charging solutions based on geographic presence, market relevant products and various other important market relevant factors?

• What are the key challenges faced by the wireless charging market players?

• Which wireless charging technology is dominant in the forecast period?

• What are the revenue opportunities for wireless charging across various countries, globally?



Global Wireless Charging Market, 2019-2024



As per the research, the global wireless charging market generated $3.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 41.79% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



Worldwide growth in the demand for wireless charging is attributed to the rise in shipments of smart handheld devices. In addition, increasing battery anxiety among consumers is further expected to drive the market growth in the coming future.



Expert Quote



"Innovations and ongoing research in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and wearable devices have fuelled the growth of the wireless charging market. Wireless charging is estimated to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry. Several manufacturers have already started manufacturing smartphones, which are wireless charging enabled. However, only the premium smartphones have embedded the wireless charging feature. As the market grows and demand for wireless power transmission increases, the technology will be embedded in various devices such as laptops, drones, and other hand-held devices, and mid and low-range devices as well."



Scope of the Global Wireless Charging Market



The report includes a detailed study of the global wireless charging market, including a thorough analysis of the technology, implementation, and application sub-segments.Additionally, the study presents an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2024.



The report scope is focused on both market demand and the value of wireless charging market. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight into the significant market players in the global wireless charging market using the supply chain analysis and leading players analysis.



The market analysis of wireless charging includes an in-depth analysis of the leading market players and relevant business strategies, such as regional expansion and partnership.Additionally, the report consists of various market dynamics (upcoming opportunities and challenges) and overall industry analysis.



The prime motive of the report is to attain a holistic overview of the global wireless charging market and detailed analysis of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented in terms of 'technology,' 'implementation,' 'application,' and 'region.'



Market Segmentation



The wireless charging market has been tracked along the lines of technology, implementation, and region.Revenue generated from the technology (inductive, resonant, and RF technology) and implementation (receiver and transmitter) has been analysed.



The report also covers the wireless charging market on a global scale and consequently provides revenue data of the key regions. A separate segment has explicitly been dedicated to the key global regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.



Based on technology, the global wireless charging market is segmented into inductive, resonant, and RF, among others.The inductive segment is currently the highest revenue-generating segment among all the sub-segments of wireless charging and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



The high market value of the segment is mainly attributed to the early adoption or arrival of the technology in various application areas.Apart from technology, the report also provides the overall revenue generated from various applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and commercial, among others.



The revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate in the coming future owing to the high adoption rate of wireless charging solutions for automotive applications such as wireless charging cabin.



Key Companies in the Global Wireless Charging Market



A list of 16 wireless charging companies has been analysed in the report, such as Air Charge, Belkin International, Inc., Convenient Power Limited., Energous Corporation, and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. among others. Additionally, list of top emerging wireless charging and their product analysis.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Latin America



