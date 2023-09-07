Research uncovers top 15 hospital groups struggle to fill over 40,000 jobs with Gen Z turning away from the healthcare industry

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the US population ages, burgeoning demand for healthcare talent continues to put pressure on hospital groups looking to hire skilled talent. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has also predicted a 13% growth in employment from 2021-2031, much faster than the average for other occupations.

Coupled with Gen Z looking for employment in other industries, the healthcare industry is facing unprecedented challenges with turnover rates ranging from 19.5% at hospitals to 65% for at-home care providers to 94% at nursing homes. In some cases, the turnover is costing hiring organizations as much as 200% of an employee's yearly salary to replace the lost talent.

Glider AI has put together an informative analysis of the healthcare job landscape that brought to light a few key findings:

  • Nearly 40,000 open jobs spread across the top 15 healthcare providers in the country, evidencing a strong demand for healthcare professionals followed by IT professionals
  • There are a majority of diverse roles in the $40,000-$80,000 salary band and quite a number of high-paying opportunities north of $160,000
  • California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Pennsylvania are the top 5 states with the largest number of senior citizens. These states have over 200,000 open jobs for healthcare providers
  • While full-time opportunities make up the majority of open jobs, top healthcare providers still have diverse opportunities, with hybrid, remote, and part-time options available

Looking to the future
The future of healthcare lies in skills-based hiring, augmenting the hiring process with AI-enabled recruiting platforms and creating opportunities for existing employees to learn new skills and enhance existing ones through training programs. This shift in hiring will help meet the escalating demands of the industry, enable recruiters to quickly fill critical roles with quality talent, and enable high-cost savings by reducing turnover rates across the industry.

To read more about the research and data, visit Glider AI or download the report here.

About Glider AI
Glider AI, an AI-based  Skill Intelligence Platform, provides hiring solutions, including screening, assessments, coding/video interviews, and upskilling software to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Applied Materials, Carmax, and more trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry.

