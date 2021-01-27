Researchers Announce Surprising Clue in the Evolution of Mammalian Middle Ear

Scientists know that the ossicles in extant mammals' close non-mammal relatives were attached to the lower jaw and functioned with it, serving in both chewing and hearing. In many mammal lineages, the ossicles eventually detached from the lower jaw and came to serve only auditory functions. The researchers analyzed computed tomographic (CT) images of the new haramiyidan's well-preserved malleus and incus, two of the three middle ear ossicles, and found them remarkably similar to those of modern monotremes (egg-laying mammals). Since haramiyidans and monotremes are not thought to be closely related, this resemblance demonstrates a surprising instance of convergent evolution.

"Although separated by 160 million years of geologic time, it is remarkable how similar these bones are in Vilevolodon and the living monotremes, platypus and echidna," notes Wible.

The malleus and incus of monotremes have long been considered to be unique adaptations as they are wholly unlike these bones in the remaining living mammals, marsupials and placentals. Reanalysis of Mesozoic fossils with preserved middle ear ossicles led the researchers to conclude that this type of malleus and incus represent an evolutionary stage between fossils with ossicles attached to and functioning with the lower jaw and those where the ossicles are detached from the lower jaw and exclusively function for hearing.

