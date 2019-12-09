Researchers at John Theurer Cancer Center, a Member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, Participated in 46 Studies Presented at the 2019 American Society of Hematology's Annual Meeting & Exposition

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center, a member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center consortium, participated in 46 studies presented over the last week at the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) 61st Annual Meeting & Exposition, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from December 7-10. The cutting-edge research explores the latest cancer treatments, as well as ways to predict treatment outcomes and address patient quality of life issues.

"We want to provide the most effective and innovative therapies for our patients. When we choose treatments for each patient, we are exhaustive in our scope. It is essential that we remain committed to refining cancer care for all individuals and to discovering the next generation of therapies for the most challenging and complex cases. I am so excited that our research team has had the privilege to be part of such an expansive range of studies," said Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., is Chairman and Director of John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Of the 46 studies presented at ASH that involved JTCC researchers, six particularly stood out to the JTCC team:

