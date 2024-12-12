Researchers at Medical College of Wisconsin Advance Treatments for Hip, Knee Replacements

MR imaging technology developed with GE HealthCare has the potential to improve imaging metal implants that may enable earlier detection of implant failure

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a growing number of joint replacement procedures in the U.S., technology developed by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) is being used in GE HealthCare magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners to more accurately identify failing implants used in hip and knee replacements. This includes particulate debris that is sometimes created because of damaged or worn-out implants rubbing against bone matter.

The technology, known as HyperMAVRIC SL, allows for quick and accurate scanning of soft tissue where the presence of implants can significantly influence image clarity. As a result, clinicians can get quick and accurate visualization of premature failure of joint replacement procedures, potentially enabling improved diagnoses and outcomes.

As the American population continues to age, more than 2 million hip and knee replacement procedures are expected to be performed annually in the U.S. by 2030.

"The growing number of joint replacement procedures and orthopedic metallic implants underscores the necessity for advanced imaging solutions that can keep pace with clinical demands," said Jason Polzin, General Manager, MR Applications Platform and Research Technologies at GE HealthCare. "The initial innovation of MAVRIC (multi-acquisition variable resonance image combination) revolutionized MR imaging around metallic implants. And the technology behind HyperMAVRIC not only enhances workflow efficiency by reducing scanning time by identifying and then tailoring the acquisition to the patient's implant material, but also improves quality of images in the presence of metal implants."

Kevin Koch, PhD, Director of the Center for Imaging Research at MCW, led the research team that developed an advanced version of MAVRIC (i.e. HyperMAVRIC) and collaborated closely with GE HealthCare to incorporate it into a commercialized product.

Early detection of failing joint replacement procedures is instrumental to achieve successful patient outcomes, which makes obtaining clear and accurate images in these cases crucial for improving the effective clinical care of patients.

"The ability to accurately image around metal implants is no longer a luxury but a necessity in modern medicine," Dr. Koch said. "HyperMAVRIC offers a solution that not only addresses current clinical needs, but also opens the door to future advancements in imaging technology, ensuring we can continue to improve patient care in the years to come."

Standard radiography and MR imaging can have limitations when it comes to providing accurate readings of soft tissue near metal joint implants that produce irregular magnetic fields that adversely impact the imaging process. HyperMAVRIC can reduce such irregularities to produce a clear image of the soft tissue area.

