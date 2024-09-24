Researchers at Westlake University Launch Game-Changing SiC AR Glasses

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westlake University 's spin-off company Moldnano released the world's first silicon carbide (SiC) AR glasses on Tuesday, potentially reshaping the landscape of augmented reality technology just days before Meta's anticipated Orion AR glasses reveal.

The concept SiC AR Glasses presented by Moldnano Moldnano SiC AR Glasses solution

The SiC AR glasses, with a single waveguide weighing only 2.7 grams and having a thickness of 0.55 millimeters, offer a remarkably lightweight and thin profile compared to traditional AR glasses. This breakthrough is achieved through the use of silicon carbide (SiC) material, which boasts an ultra-high refractive index, high thermal conductivity and low density.

Min Qiu, chief scientist at Moldnano and chair professor at Westlake University, demonstrated the glasses, highlighting their ability to provide full-color display using a single waveguide layer. Conventional AR glasses require multiple layers of high-refractive-index glass and cover glasses, resulting in bulkier designs.

The SiC AR glasses boast a theoretical field of view (FOV) up to 80 degrees for single layer full-color display, surpassing the 40-degree limit of traditional high-refractive-index glass solutions. This expanded FOV promises a more immersive user experience for both entertainment and professional applications.

Moldnano's researchers have also addressed the common "rainbow artifacts" issue in AR glasses through precise waveguide structure design. The company claims to have completely eliminated this distracting visual artifact, providing users with a cleaner display.

Heat management, a persistent challenge in AR glasses, is tackled through an innovative approach that utilizes the lens itself for heat dissipation. This design allows for full-color, long-term display without overheating concerns, a significant improvement over traditional cooling methods.

The development represents a milestone in micro-nano optics and fills a gap in China's AR industry chain. As Meta prepares to release its Orion AR glasses, Moldnano's announcement intensifies the competition in the rapidly evolving AR hardware market.

Industry experts suggest that such advancements could accelerate the integration of AR technology into daily life, with potential applications spanning the education, healthcare, entertainment, and industrial sectors.

SOURCE Westlake University