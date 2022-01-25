Researchers Confirm Thymosin Beta 4's Ability to Protect Eyes From Ethanol Injury

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration), today announced that Chinese researchers confirmed the ability of Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) to protect corneal stromal cells from damage due to ethanol exposure and significantly promote wound healing. Ethanol is used in ophthalmic surgeries to sterilize the eye for surgeries such as LASEK and PRK and can cause damage such as apoptosis (cell death), inflammation, and extend healing time.

The corneal stroma plays a significant role in maintaining corneal shape and curvature, and corneal transparency. Corneal stroma wound healing is a complex process and an efficient repair process is vital. The research team demonstrated the protective effects of using Tβ4 in both in vivo and in vitro animal models.

"This is an excellent paper confirming and extending the previous research of Dr. Gabe Sosne. It is always important for independent researchers to confirm original findings and gives additional rationale for the development of RGN-259 for ophthalmic conditions where injury and/or inflammation play critical roles in the healing process and patient discomfort," stated Dr. Allan L. Goldstein, RegeneRx's chief scientific officer.

The research was published by Liu et al., in BMC Ophthalmology (2022) 22:33, https://doi.org/10.1186/s12886-022-02255-8.

RGN-259 is a sterile, preservative-free eye drop with Tβ4 as the active ingredient, that in controlled clinical trials has been shown to quickly reduce certain signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome and neurotrophic keratitis and having no significant side effects that are commonly associated with other products. The product candidate has completed three phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye syndrome and is moving through the FDA regulatory process through the Company's ReGenTree LLC U.S. joint venture.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/neuro and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

