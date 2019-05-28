Researchers Uncover Additional Health Benefits in CBD-Based Products

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - As industries continue to develop, new products, services, and technologies are introduced to the public. The introduction of new, innovative options allows the market to continually grow as consumer trends shift over time. In particular, consumers are beginning to stray away from traditional flower to more potent and cleaner alternatives such as extracts. Primarily, most extracts are CBD-based, which is a compound derived from the hemp plant. The hemp plant is one of the two main families under the cannabis plant, with the other being marijuana. The hemp plant generally contains more CBD, while marijuana contains more THC. Nonetheless, THC extracts are still popular in regions where recreational use is legal, in regions such as Canada and parts of the U.S. However, CBD-based extracts are much more accessible than THC-based ones because CBD does not provide users with psychoactive effects and as a result, more countries are moving towards adopting CBD for medical applications. Moreover, researchers have linked CBD to a variety of health and nutritional benefits. Many consumers are using CBD oils because it is believed to provide essential nutrients that support a healthy lifestyle and diet. Specifically, full spectrum CBD oils, which come from pure hemp oil, features all the same cannabinoids in addition to other compounds within the hemp plant. Now, as consumers begin to see CBD as a beneficial supplement, the widespread proliferation of the compound is further accelerating the overall cannabis industry. Furthermore, its growing adoption could potentially lead to the legalization of cannabis entirely. According to data compiled by Mordor Intelligence, the cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 Billion in 2018. By 2024, it is projected to reach USD 89.1 Billion while registering a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. AREV Brands International Ltd. (OTC: AREVF) (CSE: AREV), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (TSX-V: WTER), Isodiol International Inc. (OTC: ISOLF) (CSE: ISOL), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH), Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTC: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS)

Full spectrum CBD oil provides consumers with protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids. The oil also contains all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that the human body processes on its own. Additionally, full spectrum CBD oil is also considered an ideal source of Omega 3 and Omega 6. Omega 3 plays a vital role in creating hormones that regulate inflammation as well as the contractions and relaxation of arteries. They also lower your triglyceride levels in the blood to reduce the chances of suffering from heart disease and stroke. Full spectrum CBD oil also contains a wide range of vitamins in addition to minerals. The oil is also known to contain vitamins such as A, C, E, and B complex. Vitamin A plays a critical role in the growth and development of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs. Vitamin A is also an antioxidant, so it helps protect cells from the damage of free radicals. Similarly, Vitamin C and Vitamin E are also powerful antioxidants that boost the body's immune functions to prevent certain medical conditions. Moreover, B Complex Vitamins help boost the immune system, create red blood cells, and produce sex and stress-related hormones. The diverse and versatile uses of CBD oil highlights the health benefits associated with it. However, in order for CBD to potentially become an approved medicinal treatment, government agencies require large-scale, positive clinical trials. As such, medical institutions and researchers are continuing their studies to understand the efficacy of cannabis and its derivatives. "The research is emerging to support the use of CBD for numerous conditions, as well as looking closely at safety, side effects, and long-term effects. There are some valid concerns about long-term use that must be tested before CBD can be recommended for other diseases. As one approach to pain management, it is seen as an alternative option to the addicting narcotics. The use of CBD oil might complement a medical approach to treating physical and mental diseases," said Debra Rose Wilson, PhD, MSN, RN, IBCLC, AHN-BC, CHT.

AREV Brands International Ltd. (OTC: AREVF) (CSE: AREV) is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: AREV). Earlier last week, the Company announced that, "it has contributed DNA samples from select BC Bud Depot genovarsTM to the inaugural batch run on the world's first BeadArray genotype chip to be designed specifically for the cannabis genome. The Illumina Infinium HTS microarray, designed and wholly owned by Lighthouse Genomics Inc., allows up to 96 samples to be economically tested in a single batch run. Through its holding BC Bud Depot, AREV has entered into a Letter of Intent to undertake genetic quality screening of all BC Bud Depot strains and genovarsTM. This advancement in genomics technology provides BC Bud Depot access to what is now the world's most efficient and cost-effective method of gathering quality, targeted data from the cannabis genome.

Under the terms of the LOI, BC Bud Depot will receive preferential pricing on Lighthouse sequencing, genotyping and consulting services for a period of one year, subject to renewal upon mutual agreement of both parties. During this period, BC Bud Depot will test and provide consultation on new services or technologies offered by Lighthouse Genomics. Initial services are to focus on mapping genetic diversity of the BC Bud Depot catalogue, creating genetic profiles of unique individuals and co-developing data-handling protocols for BC Bud Depot's genetic screening and cannabis breeding program.

'The Lighthouse cannabis array provides us an efficient tool for screening a vast number of plants for their genetic value,' stated Matthew Harvey, Founder and Lead Breeder at BC Bud Depot. 'We have been anticipating the completed manufacture of this custom cannabis array, as it is specific to our needs of producing genetic intelligence for our breeding programs. It draws our focus to those unique plant genomes holding especially high potential for enhancing the genetic quality and diversity of our cannabis gene pool.'

The Lighthouse array provides 40,000 data points per sample relating to high-interest single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), and can be used to determine which samples warrant deeper analysis through the whole genome sequencing program that BC Bud Depot has already initiated, as previously reported. Whole genome sequencing provides accurate data covering approximately 800 Million base pairs of DNA, the entire cannabis genome. With this data, AREV can overlay mass spectrometry data from crops to investigate linkages between plant metabolite profiles and genes associated with the production of specific cannabinoids and terpenes. From there, BC Bud Depot can stabilize a gene by a non-GMO method referred to as haploid breeding.

According to Dr. Gina Conte, Chief Scientific Officer of Lighthouse Genomics, the 40,000 SNPs targeted by the array were selected to include SNPS 'annotated to be involved in cannabinoid, terpene or secondary metabolite biosynthesis, as well as genes involved in flower production.' In addition, she notes, the array targets genes 'well-distributed across the genome' with a high degree of 'PC loading,' or SNP variability, to enable 'reliably distinguishing a practically infinite number of varieties.'

Mike Withrow, CEO of AREV Brands, stated 'This new technology empowers AREV and BC Bud Depot to investigate the state of cannabinoid and terpene synthase genes, including the likelihood that plants will breed true for genes that regulate the production of compounds used in extractions and oils. Using the most advanced cannabis genotype array known to exist worldwide helps AREV and BC Bud Depot to continue our mandate of leading as pioneers in the development of novel genomes tailored to precise medical needs and consumer experiences.'

Timothy Harvey, CEO of Lighthouse Genomics, stated 'This inaugural batch run is an historic moment for Lighthouse. We are extremely pleased that BC Bud Depot has chosen to join us in this venture. The collaboration enables us to customize our bioinformatics software to render genomic data to suit their specific industry needs. That BC Bud Depot is able to use these tools for a competitive advantage is a testament to the diligence and prowess of their breeding programs.'

About AREV Brands International Ltd: AREV Brands International Ltd. ("AREV") produces and delivers functional compounds and ingredients from its innovative extraction systems. AREV is revolutionizing the current delivery method of terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids. These premium ingredients and formulations are used in products targeted for sale in the natural health, medical, functional food, nutraceutical, sport nutrition and bioceutical markets. AREV innovates through extraction to produce extracts from specific selected plant and exude from trees that address 5 areas of health including Anxiety, Pain Management, Insomnia, Central Nervous System Disorders & Libido."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring AREV Brands International Ltd. recent corporate news, please head over to:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (TSX-V: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Alkaline Water Company Inc., with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, A88 Infused Beverage Division, Inc., had entered into an exclusive formulation, development, and supply agreement with American Nutritional Products Inc., headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. This Agreement solidifies the Company's ongoing relationship with ANP to finalize the formulations for the Company's Cannabinol (CBD) and infused products. ANP has agreed to initially develop 5 to 7 functional waters including 3 to 4 in the CBD area and 2 to 3 in the vitamin and antioxidant segment. Each will be uniquely formulated to match both consumer demands and taste profiles. Under the terms of the Agreement, A88 Infused will be granted the exclusive right to products developed by ANP, which will be used in the development of the Company's new line of infused beverages. "For over 25 years, Maria Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANP, has been an industry leader in the nutraceutical world. Her formulation team has over 40 years of experience in the development and marketing of infused beverages containing CBD, nutraceuticals, and organic flavoring, making them an ideal partner to work with in the development of our new line of products. We both recognized the synergies of our companies and this agreement was a logical extension of our recently signed co-packing agreement. The depth of knowledge and expertise provided by ANP will ensure that A88 Infused is able to introduce some of its infused beverages to market by the end of this calendar year," stated Richard A. Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Alkaline Water Company.

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCQB: ISOLF) (CSE: ISOL) is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol International Inc. recently announced the commencement of its cannabidiol (CBD) vending machine program with an initial launch of Iso-Sport™ products in 20 Powerhouse locations across the United States. This announcement follows Isodiol's September 14th, 2018 announcement that it entered into an agreement with Powerhouse to be the preferred vendor of CBD performance products in Powerhouse gyms. "We are pleased to be improving our customers' shopping experience by providing a simple and convenient point of purchase through our partnership with Powerhouse," said Chief Executive Officer of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. "We believe our Iso-Sport™ products are specially tailored to the needs of Powerhouse members who seek high-quality CBD performance products to enhance workouts and results. As we continue our focus on the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market, the additional awareness and retail opportunities that our vending machine program with Powerhouse brings to Iso-Sport™ is very promising, and we look forward to numerous expansion opportunities."

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis. Recently, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. has been appointed by the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) to lead its International Affairs Council on CBD and Hemp in ATACH's engagement with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regarding policy pertaining to CBD-containing products and associated cross-border trade. The FDA is slated to begin public consultation on May 31 to discuss potential pathways for CBD products to come to market in the US. Emerald produces and sells its SYNC 25 CBD oil in the adult-use market and other high-CBD products in the medical market in Canada and has sourced hemp to produce allowable oils in the current Canadian legal framework. It is also employing advanced formulation and delivery technology with the goal to offer customers new product choices in conjunction with new Canadian legislation that is expected to allow a broader set of ingestible and topical products in the fall of 2019 and beyond. "We are pleased to be asked to lead ATACH's International Affairs Council on CBD and Hemp," said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman of Emerald. "We believe there is significant therapeutic and economic potential for CBD-related products generally and in the US, and we are eager to play a positive role in this policy formation process."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCQX: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS) is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty Health Sciences Inc. recently announced that it opened its 14th Florida dispensary in Cape Coral'sSouth Cape business district on Friday, May 10th, subject to Florida Department of Health approval. This is the first medical facility to open in Cape Coral and Liberty's second dispensary to open in Lee County. The 3,380 sq. ft. facility includes innovative shopping displays that engage and educate patients, two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room where patients, physicians and community members can learn about the benefits of medical cannabis. The dispensary is also equipped to offer drive-through services for its patients. "We anticipate strong patient demand in the Cape Coral area, which is supported by a large population of potential patients living in Southwest Florida who can take advantage of our exceptional customer service and educational resources," said Victor E. Mancebo, interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "There are many retirees living in our service area who can benefit from our products and Cape Coral is also one of the fastest growing cities in Florida. Already patients and the city of Cape Coral are embracing our presence and we are excited to provide the community with our premium medical marijuana products."

