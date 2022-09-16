Researchers Unlock the Key and Identify Serious Pathology in Low Back Pain

Chiropractic researchers had investigated behind increasing cases of serious pathology such as cancer. Investigators from the CDAHK, had resolve the puzzle and estimate the prevalence and types of serious pathology among adults with low back pain.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "One benefit from this type of analysis is that it provides an opportunity to engage in more directed discussions aimed at confronting these serious pathology presenting as low back pain, which may have the potential to provide long-term health benefits to healthcare policy," Eric Chun-Pu Chu, PhD, investigator and chairman from the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK).

To fill this knowledge gap, researchers trained and validated the data algorithm in 7221 patients could aid their prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Executives from the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

The study consisted of data from 30 clinics with 38 chiropractors at the CDAHK between January 2020 and July 2022. Descriptive statistics were utilized to analyze results among the 7221 identified patients with new-onset low back pain.

The study found that serious pathology was uncommon among adults with new low back pain presenting for chiropractic care. It is calculated 1 serious case diagnosed per chiropractor for every 34 months. The study was published in Medical Science Monitor.

CDAHK is the largest Chiropractic Professional body in Hong Kong. CDAHK has actively involved in all kinds of chiropractic activities and public health care events since its establishment. In 2022, with the supports from local chiropractors, Dr Chu had published over 25 chiropractic studies (2-24), and received numerous awards including Breast Feeding Initiative Award from United Nation Children's Fund, and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Awards Hong Kong.

"CDAHK is the leading chiropractic association in Asia. Our approach further validate of the previous data, with the adaptation of current technology and policy." Dr. Jacky Yeung, PR of CDAHK described. The current research will guide the clinicians in identifying serious pathology, such as cancer, more often in the chiropractic clinics. The CDAHK can easily share the science to public through our education campaigns, such as the World Spine Day.

