Researchers' World encourages children to explore the world of science

Researchers' World is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce children to the world of science. The content is specifically tailored to children ages 8 to 12 and takes a holistic approach towards teaching and learning by putting children into the role and workplace of an actual researcher.

"Henkel is delighted to bring this program to North America and help fill an important need to make STEM education accessible to all children," said Nicolas Krauss, Global Head of Industrials & Electronics and Regional Head of Adhesive Technologies Americas, and co-executive sponsor of Henkel Researchers' World in North America. "We aim to create sustainable value in everything we do at Henkel, while helping to spark curiosity and a love of science for the future generation."

Beginning June 17, 2021, Researchers' World at Mill River Park will offer free workshops, introducing students to the concepts of sustainability, consumption, recycling, materials science and more. This program launch follows a successful virtual pilot program, conducted over the past year, with Stamford-area students.

Located in the heart of Stamford, CT, Mill River Park Collaborative is a nonprofit organization with over 30 acres of reclaimed green space and a thriving natural ecosystem. Their expertise in environmental stewardship and education positioned them as an optimal partner to help introduce Henkel Researchers' World in North America.

"We are thrilled to partner with Henkel to launch this significant educational initiative," said Arthur Selkowitz, Chairman, Mill River Park Collaborative. "It's inspiring to watch these emerging scientists get excited and see their eyes light up as they learn about topics like recycling, green energy and climate change."

Since its inauguration at Henkel's Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 62,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel Researchers' World programs. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Henkel is broadcasting live digital workshops by Henkel Researchers' World colleagues worldwide.

The live streaming events take place June 14-18, 2021, and feature countries including the U.S., South Korea, Dubai, Russia, and Germany. The U.S. virtual event will take place on Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. ET. Interested participants can learn more and join the live virtual event for free via the Henkel Researchers' World dedicated website.

"Henkel Researchers' World provides a great opportunity to educate and empower children across North America who are interested in learning more about science," said Jenny Schiavone, Vice President Corporate Communications Americas, and co-executive sponsor of Henkel Researchers' World in North America. "We look forward to continuing to expand our program to reach even more children in the years to come."

To learn more about Henkel Researchers' World, as well as Henkel North America's broader commitments to sustainability, please visit Henkel's dedicated sustainability webpage.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About The Mill River Park Collaborative

Mill River Park Collaborative is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to create and sustain a world-class park in Downtown Stamford. The Collaborative is a public/private partnership of government, corporate and community interests who are committed to not only building an inviting and exciting park and greenway, but also assuring its enduring success.

