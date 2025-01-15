ResearchFDI Launches New Investment Attraction Training Platform Globally

ResearchFDI Academy will empower economic development professionals with cutting-edge training and FDIP certification

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - ResearchFDI , a leading economic development consulting firm, is proud to announce the official launch of ResearchFDI Academy, a groundbreaking online training platform designed to grow the investment attraction expertise of economic development professionals worldwide. This flexible, self-paced online learning platform offers a globally recognized FDIP certification and a comprehensive curriculum that equips practitioners with the tools needed to succeed in the competitive world of investment attraction and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

ResearchFDI Academy provides a wide range of training modules covering critical topics including global investment strategies, stakeholder engagement, value proposition development, investor prospecting, and aftercare. ResearchFDI Academy students will gain actionable insights supported by real-world examples to help them secure investments for their regions and communities. ResearchFDI Academy can be used to enhance individual growth, onboard new team members, or provide an ongoing career development opportunity.

"Our mission with ResearchFDI Academy is to empower economic developers with the skills they need to excel in attracting investment and fostering personal and professional growth," said Bruce Takefman , CEO of ResearchFDI. "We're excited to launch this platform, built on our deep understanding of the investment attraction industry. Our commitment is to keep it growing by adding fresh content and providing valuable insights, ensuring it remains a relevant and essential resource in this dynamic industry."

Key Features of ResearchFDI Academy:

Comprehensive training: Expert-led modules covering topics from market entry strategies to stakeholder engagement and aftercare.

Expert-led modules covering topics from market entry strategies to stakeholder engagement and aftercare. Flexible, self-paced learning: Participants can access training materials anytime, learn at their own pace, and complete assessments as they go.

Participants can access training materials anytime, learn at their own pace, and complete assessments as they go. FDIP certification: Achieve the globally recognized FDIP (Foreign Direct Investment Professional) certification by completing the modules, passing the assessments, and delivering a live final presentation to the FDIP academic committee.

Achieve the globally recognized FDIP (Foreign Direct Investment Professional) certification by completing the modules, passing the assessments, and delivering a live final presentation to the FDIP academic committee. Customizable for organizations: The platform can be personalized with unique branding, customized modules, and reporting tools.

With an FDIP Certification, economic development professionals will demonstrate their mastery of investment attraction, positioning themselves as leaders in the field. "We've designed this program to be a game-changer for economic development organizations," said Takefman. "Our industry-leading certification program will both elevate individual careers and drive regional development by providing a comprehensive understanding of modern investment attraction practices."

The ResearchFDI Academy is open to individuals and organizations ready to take their investment attraction strategies to the next level. Interested parties can sign up today and begin their journey toward certification and professional development in investment attraction.

About ResearchFDI

ResearchFDI is a global leader in providing innovative solutions for economic development organizations. Specializing in investment attraction, training, business intelligence, strategy, and action plans, ResearchFDI helps regions and countries build long-term economic growth through targeted investment initiatives.

www.researchfdi.com

SOURCE ResearchFDI