Resec Partners with Singapore's ST Engineering to Secure Organizations from Advanced Malware Threats

SINGAPORE and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resec, a cyber security company that eliminates malware and ransomware threats at the gateway, announced its partnership with ST Engineering Cyber, an industry leader in cybersecurity.

The partnership creates a joint offering, combining the benefits of ST Engineering's Data Diode suite with Resec's Zero Trust Prevention platform. The combined solution will provide organizations with a robust multi-layered solution against cyber-attacks, creating a safe passage of data between online and offline environments and ensuring that all files transferred are safe.

"We are extremely excited to partner with an organization of ST Engineering's caliber," said Resec's CEO Tal Yatsiv. "Our products are complimentary and we share the same vision and promise to users – unparalleled and uncompromised security."

"ST Engineering provides a unique platform that combines both services and products for its customers," said Goh Eng Choon, President of Cyber at ST Engineering. "This partnership with Resec enables us to develop a solution that targets all vulnerabilities in file-based malware threats, thereby minimizing one of the single largest threats to enterprises both small and large."

About Resec

Resec provides organizations with ultimate protection from known and unknown file-based malware threats from email, removable devices, and file-transfer threat vectors (web uploads/downloads, API, File Server). Always positioned between the threat and the organization, Resec's Zero Trust Prevention platform provides unparalleled security with unmatched usability. Resec is deployed globally in highly sensitive organizations from diverse industries, including finance, critical infrastructure, defense, government, telecommunications, and airlines. Learn more at resec.co or contact Resec at [email protected].

