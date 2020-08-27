ReSec Technologies partners with Menlo Security to provide enterprises with complete protection from web-based cyber threats

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- ReSec Technologies, a leading cyber security gateway solution, announced today that it has integrated its ReSecure Web solution with Menlo Security's Cloud Secure Web Gateway to enable end to end web browsing and downloads protection.

"We are thrilled to partner with Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, to bring customers a combined solution that fully addresses their web security concerns," said Oren Shnitzer, ReSec's founder and CTO. "ReSec and Menlo share a prevention-driven approach to security, eliminating both known and unknown malware threats, without compromising user experience."

ReSec's ReSecure Web completely prevents malware arriving via downloaded documents from the web. It maintains the original file outside of the organization's network and creates a threat-free and fully functional replica in real time for safe access by the user. A rich policy editor offers diverse alternatives to exclude specific file types, treat URLs, and configure security settings levels.

The Menlo Security Cloud Secure Web Gateway is built on an Isolation Core™, which separates the enterprise network from the public web while providing users with secure, low-latency connections to the Internet and Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. The platform is built in the cloud for the cloud and is architected to help companies embrace a cloud-first architecture.

"Menlo Security's integration with ReSec enables download of threat-free and fully functional documents in their native format using our Cloud Secure Web Gateway with Isolation Core™. The joint solution mitigates a critical threat vector while improving productivity for users," said Sanjit Shah, head of strategic alliances for Menlo Security.

About ReSec Technologies

ReSec Technologies provides organizations with ultimate protection from file-based malware threats (both known and unknown – "zero day") from email, removable devices, and file-transfer threat vectors (web uploads/downloads, API, FTP, File Server), by using patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. ReSec's ReSecure Platform is a gateway software solution, installed on-premise or on the cloud, designed to provide unparalleled security with unmatched usability. ReSec is deployed globally in highly sensitive organizations from diverse industries, including finance, critical infrastructure, defense, government, telecommunications, oil and gas and airlines. For more information, contact ReSec at [email protected].

