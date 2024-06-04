Resecurity and National Security Services Group Announce Strategic Partnership at GISEC 2024

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a global cybersecurity company renowned for its cutting-edge solutions, has forged a strategic partnership with National Security Services Group (NSSG), Oman's premier cybersecurity firm, to deliver unparalleled protection against cyber threats. The collaboration, announced at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) 2024, marks a significant milestone in bolstering cybersecurity defenses for enterprises and government entities across the Middle East and beyond.

NSSG, recognized for its internationally acclaimed cybersecurity services, brings extensive expertise in the Omani market and an in-depth understanding of the local threat landscape. This partnership will leverage Resecurity's innovative threat intelligence and advanced cybersecurity solutions alongside NSSG's market knowledge to provide comprehensive protection to organizations of all sizes and consumers.

Regarding the partnership, Warith Al Maawali, Acting CEO of NSSG, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Resecurity. Our collaboration represents a fusion of expertise and resources aimed at fortifying cybersecurity defenses for organizations in Oman and beyond. By combining Resecurity's advanced solutions with NSSG's local insights, we are confident in our ability to deliver unmatched cybersecurity services to our clients."

Resecurity Managing Director (MENA), Ahmad Halabi, echoed Al Maawali's sentiments, expressing enthusiasm for the collaborative efforts ahead. "At Resecurity, we are committed to empowering organizations with the tools and intelligence to combat evolving cyber threats. Our partnership with NSSG signifies our shared dedication to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of the Middle Eastern market. Together, we are poised to raise the bar for cybersecurity excellence and safeguard organizations against the most sophisticated threats."

The strategic partnership between Resecurity and NSSG underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. By leveraging each other's strengths, the two companies are poised to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that address the dynamic threat landscape facing organizations today.

About National Security Services Group (NSSG):

National Security Services Group (NSSG) is Oman's leading cybersecurity company, offering internationally recognized cybersecurity services and products as well as emerging technologies tailored to the needs of organizations across various sectors. NSSG's comprehensive solutions and deep understanding of the local threat landscape enable organizations to mitigate cyber risks and protect their critical assets. Accredited by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) to provide cybersecurity services, NSSG ensures the highest standards in cybersecurity services Furthermore, NSSG is known as the first CREST accredited organization in MENA region for penetration testing, and holds ISO 27001 certification which covers their internal network, data center, employees, physical security and penetration testing operations. For more information, visit www.nssg.com.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.