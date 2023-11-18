Resecurity and University of Jeddah Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Cybersecurity Education

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting major Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies worldwide, announced a strategic partnership with University of Jeddah, one of the leaders in higher education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to further strengthen the country's cybersecurity talent pipeline and facilitate capacity building programs for academia. This landmark partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity education by delivering cutting-edge training programs and fostering collaboration in key areas of expertise.

Signing
MOU
Recognizing the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats, Resecurity and the University of Jeddah aim to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate complex challenges in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital forensics, and incident response (DFIR). Students of University of Jeddah will be given an unprecedented opportunity to closely collaborate with industry experts from Resecurity holding CompTIA Security+, CCSP, CISA, CISM, OSCP, CISSP, CTIA, GCIH and CEH certifications.

The signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been arranged on the sidelines of Black Hat MEA 2023 conference, the premier cybersecurity event organized by Tahaluf and The Saudi Federation For Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). The partnership will encompass the implementation of dedicated training programs, organization of specialized educational workshops, allocation of software licenses for academia, and facilitating student internships. The focus on hands-on experience is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world cybersecurity application to safeguard companies and government against emerging threats and new security challenges in the region.

Mohamed Alghamdi, Managing Director of Resecurity, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA):

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing cybersecurity education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining the academic excellence of the University of Jeddah with Resecurity's industry-leading expertise, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity landscape. We believe that investing in education is key to building a resilient and secure digital future, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to that vision."

This collaboration signifies a shared vision between Resecurity and the University of Jeddah to contribute to the development of a skilled workforce in cybersecurity, ensuring a secure digital environment and beyond in scope of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About the University of Jeddah

The University of Jeddah is a leading institution of higher education in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to academic excellence and fostering innovation. With a focus on preparing students for the challenges of the future, the University of Jeddah is committed to providing a transformative education that equips graduates with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their chosen fields. Learn more at https://www.uj.edu.sa.

