Resecurity Appoints Christian Lees as Chief Technology Officer

Resecurity®, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, has appointed Christian Lees as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to drive cutting-edge product development and innovation. In this role, Lees will manage a global team of engineers, security researchers, data scientists and software developers across all core products and R&D.

Lees brings over 35 years of experience in the cybersecurity and information technology (IT) industry, with a proven track record of building technology for vulnerability assessment, intrusion detection, network security and DDoS mitigation at Trustwave, Level 3, MCI and IBM.

Before joining Resecurity, Lees served as the CTO for InfoArmor, Inc. (acquired by AllState) for 12 years and most recently served as the CTO for Vigilante ATI (acquired by ZeroFox).

In his previous roles, Mr. Lees was responsible for developing and implementing Employee Protection Solutions (EPS) and Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI) solutions for global Fortune 100 corporations. He additionally led the integration of proper compliance procedures related to data protection and regulatory requirements for these solutions, including Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA.

"The right technology requires the right people. We provide SaaS-delivered technology that empowers organizations to reimagine cybersecurity and protect what matters. As a seasoned technology leader and cybersecurity expert, Christian Lees will bring immense value to our products and services portfolio centered around enterprise endpoint and employee protection," said Gene Yoo, CEO at Resecurity.

"We have an exciting opportunity to change the way cybersecurity teams protect consumers and organizations. By building technology that streamlines processes, provides unique context and visibility, and leverages intelligence, the industry will have the tools they need to secure critical assets and data across the enterprise ecosystem" - said Christian Lees, CTO at Resecurity.

Christian Lees is originally from Boulder, Colorado and has spent an extensive part of his career in Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California. Outside of his work, Lees enjoys mountain and rock climbing and is an avid surfer. Christian is a proud father of three and an active member of InfraGard, CSA, APWG and ISACA.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

