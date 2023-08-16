Resecurity at CyberDSA 2023: Elevating Cybersecurity Excellence

Resecurity, Inc. (USA) to Showcase Cybersecurity Expertise at Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) Event in Malaysia

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the highly anticipated Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) event, scheduled to take place from August 15th to 17th, 2023, in Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. This prestigious event serves as a platform for cyber security professionals, law enforcement, stakeholders, and communities to come together, share insights, and explore cutting-edge technologies in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

CyberDSA is a world-class exhibition and conference program that aims to bring together more than 5000 cyber security professionals, industry leaders, government officials, and academic experts from around the globe. The event encompasses a diverse range of activities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange among cyber defense and security enthusiasts.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 and 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

Conference Segment: Sharing Knowledge, Insights, and Best Practices

The conference segment of CyberDSA is strategically designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, insights, and best practices. It will bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts, providing a platform to delve into the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in cybersecurity.

Exhibition: Showcasing Cybersecurity Innovations

As an exhibitor, Resecurity will be showcasing its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and expertise. Risk, Context and our innovative new product, IDP (Identity Protection). Discover more about these offerings at our exhibition booth #7403. With the aim of advancing digitization and security through collaboration, Resecurity will engage with industry professionals, executives, and decision-makers from both government and private sectors. The company's participation reinforces its commitment to accelerating the cyber defense and security agenda by sharing the latest technologies, knowledge, and insights on cyber intelligence.

Global Collaboration at 8th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting 2023

CyberDSA also hosts the 8th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting, a global gathering that provides a unique opportunity for networking, sharing experiences, and staying updated on the latest technologies and techniques in digital forensics. This meeting is an essential component of the event, fostering collaboration and the exchange of expertise among professionals in this critical field.

Siber Siaga Technical Lab: Empowering Cyber Defense and Security Communities

Siber Siaga, the technical lab within the CyberDSA event, serves as a crucial training platform that promotes awareness and exposure among cyber defense and security communities. It facilitates opportunities for individuals to gather, establish connections, collaborate, and ultimately contribute to safeguarding the realm of cyberspace.

Recognizing Excellence: Malaysia Cyber Security Awards

One of the highlights of the CyberDSA event is the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Malaysia's cyber security and information security landscape. This recognition reinforces the importance of fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity.

A Remarkable Platform for Industry Advancement

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement about the event: "CyberDSA provides an exceptional platform for us to showcase our cybersecurity expertise, connect with law enforcement and defense industry professionals, and stay at the forefront of cyber defense and security advancements. We look forward to engaging with participants and contributing to the collective effort of strengthening cybersecurity measures globally."

The CyberDSA event is a testament to Malaysia's commitment to cybersecurity advancement and international collaboration. It aims to create a dynamic environment where the best minds in cybersecurity come together to shape the future of digital defense.

Visit Resecurity at Booth #7403 at the CyberDSA event from August 15th to 17th, 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About CyberDSA

Cyber Digital Services Defence & Security Asia (CyberDSA) is a world-class exhibition and conference program that aims to connect cyber security professionals, stakeholders, and communities. Through its diverse range of activities, CyberDSA seeks to accelerate the cyber defense and security agenda, foster collaboration, and facilitate knowledge exchange in the field of cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.cyberdsa.com.

