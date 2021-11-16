Resecurity® Brings Dark Web Intelligence (SaaS) to AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced their cybersecurity risk management and monitoring solution is now available on Amazon's AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog with over 10,000 products that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. The AWS Marketplace serves over 300,000 customers and two million subscribers.

Now more than ever, enterprises are looking for additional support to secure and manage the growing number of cyber threats. Trusted partners like AWS have enabled organizations to confidently bring in the expertise and solutions they need without hiring additional staff. By joining the AWS Marketplace, Resecurity's solutions will now be available to thousands of AWS customers needing comprehensive cybersecurity management and monitoring.

"In today's increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is top of mind for technology and security leaders. Resecurity is proud to make our solutions widely available by joining a leading digital marketplace like AWS," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This year, we've seen increased cyber risks and a wave of unprecedented threats emerging from the Dark Web and ransomware groups targeting cloud services. To help organizations mitigate these risks, it's essential we continue to make these tools more accessible and support a cyber-resilient environment via a dynamic cybersecurity SaaS solution like Resecurity®."

Resecurity's solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting the enterprise ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data. AWS Marketplace users who integrate Resecurity into the strategy will benefit from:

Around-the-clock security monitoring of your cloud workloads and enterprise ecosystem

In-depth risk evaluation of the entire enterprise ecosystem (Dark Web, Compromised Accounts, Data Leaks, Network Hygiene, Cloud Security, etc.)

A scalable software solution that can monitor a digital footprint of any size (Domains, Network Ranges, Cloud-based Nodes)

Data-backed suggested actions to enable a proactive security strategy.

To learn more about integrating Resecurity's solutions to your AWS account, click here.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/.

