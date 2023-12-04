Resecurity Embarks on Accelerating Oman's Vision 2040 with Identity Protection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards fortifying the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, Resecurity proudly introduced its state-of-the-art Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution at the prestigious Future Tech 2023 conference scheduled for November 27-28, 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. This strategic move aligns with Resecurity's commitment to creating a safer digital society and empowering individuals and businesses in the region to counteract cyber threats effectively.

Resecurity, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity provider protecting Fortune 500 and governments globally, proudly announced its role as a Platinum Sponsor at the 3rd Edition of the Future Tech Event. The event, centered around the theme "Accelerating Digital Transformation," is under the distinguished patronage of H. E Said Hamood Said Al Maawali, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Resecurity is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling Oman's Vision 2040 Digital Transformation forward. This visionary initiative aims to nearly double the technology sector's value to OMR 2.2 billion (USD 5.6 billion) by 2024, perfectly aligning with the Future Tech Event's dedication to fostering collaboration between government entities and the private sector to deliver groundbreaking solutions.

Recognizing the escalating cyber threats in the Middle East, Resecurity's IDP solution is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the digital identities of Oman citizens. The IDP service provides a comprehensive defense mechanism, enabling individuals and enterprises to proactively monitor and receive early-warning notifications to protect their accounts and personal data.

Oman's Vision 2040: A Digital Transformation Journey

Oman's Vision 2040 outlines a comprehensive roadmap for building a Diversified and Sustainable Economy, grounded in Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation, all operating within Integrated Frameworks. The vision is strategically designed to ensure Competitiveness, embrace Industrial Revolutions, and achieve Fiscal Sustainability - pillars echoed in the theme of the Future Tech Event.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his excitement about the company's participation and commitment to Oman's digital evolution. "We are honored to be a Platinum Sponsor at the Future Tech Event, aligning our expertise with the transformative goals of Oman's Vision 2040. Resecurity is dedicated to playing a significant role in securing and advancing Oman technological landscape. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we aim to contribute to the realization of Oman's ambitious vision for the future.".

Resecurity's Commitment to Oman's Vision 2040

Resecurity's role as a Platinum Sponsor underscores its commitment to advancing Oman's Vision 2040 Digital Transformation. The company's expertise in cybersecurity aligns seamlessly with the vision's emphasis on technology, knowledge, and innovation as drivers of economic diversification and sustainability.

As part of its commitment, Resecurity aims to contribute insights, share knowledge, and engage in collaborative discussions during the Future Tech Event. By integration cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and data science, Resecurity seeks to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Oman's technology landscape.

"Resecurity is honored to be a Platinum Sponsor at the Future Tech Event, an opportunity that aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing Oman's Vision 2040. We believe in the power of cybersecurity to underpin digital transformation, and through our participation, we look forward to contributing to the secure and innovative future envisioned by Oman. The Future Tech Event provides a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, and we are excited about the potential for meaningful partnerships and advancements in technology that will benefit Oman and beyond." - said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity.

Resecurity is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding individuals and organizations from digital threats. With a commitment to innovation, Resecurity offers cutting-edge services, including Identity Protection (IDP), to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital world securely.

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

