Resecurity Introduces Advanced Digital Identity Protection Solution in Thailand

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions protecting major Fortune 500 organizations and government agencies, announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution in Thailand. With the recent surge in data breaches and identity theft incidents, Resecurity's IDP aims to empower individuals and organizations in Thailand to safeguard their digital identities against emerging cyber threats proactively.

IDP Thailand

The need for enhanced digital identity protection has become increasingly urgent in light of recent data leak incidents targeting consumers and businesses, highlighting the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.

Resecurity has been at the forefront of assisting organizations in identifying and addressing cybersecurity threats, and its latest IDP solution is poised to revolutionize Thailand's digital identity protection landscape. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and real-time threat intelligence, Resecurity's IDP solution offers a holistic defense mechanism to monitor, detect, and mitigate risks associated with identity theft and unauthorized access to personal information.

Key features of Resecurity's IDP solution include:

Advanced Monitoring Capabilities: Continuous monitoring of digital footprints across online and social platforms to detect unauthorized access or suspicious activities related to individual identities. The feature is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robust data-science, enabling us to detect and identify impersonation of users, as well as detect and flag negative and malicious content such as phishing emails and spam comments. Additionally, our monitoring solution uses AI and data-science to perform risk-scoring, providing a comprehensive assessment of identity risks, including credit risk, identity risk, and other potential threats.

Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Integration with Resecurity's proprietary threat intelligence platform to provide users with timely alerts and actionable insights into emerging cyber threats targeting personal information. Threat intelligence includes monitoring of Dark Web activity alerts, which identify potential threats to user identity. This also includes new data breach indicators, such as stolen credit card numbers or exposed passwords, as well as threat actor chatter and fake social media profiles targeting user identity.

Proactive Risk Mitigation: Utilization of machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis techniques to identify potential threats and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data before any harm occurs. The solution supports seamless integration with Single Sign-On (SSO), Active Directory (AD), Office 365, and other essential systems that manage user identities, such as LDAP directories or cloud-based identity management platforms.

User-Centric Interface: Intuitive dashboard interface for individuals and businesses to manage and monitor their digital identities effectively, with customizable alerts and notifications for added convenience. The solution is also available via mobile application, published in the Apple Store and Google Play Marketplace.

Ben Ouano, Chief Operating Officer (COO) APAC of Resecurity, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its clients in Thailand. He stated, "At Resecurity, we recognize the critical importance of protecting digital identities in today's interconnected world. With the introduction of our IDP solution in Thailand, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to take proactive steps towards safeguarding their personal information and mitigating the risks of identity theft and cyber fraud."

For more information about Resecurity's Digital Identity Protection solution and other cybersecurity offerings, please visit https://www.resecurity.com

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.