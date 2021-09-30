Resecurity Introduces Innovative Cyber Risk Management Solutions at ITU Digital World 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, is proud to announce they will be joining ITU Digital World 2021 as a Silver Sponsor. Co-hosted by the government of Vietnam, ITU Digital World 2021 is the leading UN tech event for government, industry and SMEs to connect, explore what's driving digital transformation, and share knowledge and best practice across emerging and developed markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital innovation while also creating new global challenges, with more than half of CIOs and CTOs citing their biggest challenge in 2021 as recovering their IT business operations from the previous year. Cybersecurity remains to be a top concern for technology and security leaders worldwide, having an important role in post-pandemic business recovery. This year's ITU Digital World event will tackle these same challenges and topics, bringing together subject matter experts and government leaders to cover topics from future networks and AI to cybersecurity and digital skills.

"ITU Telecom events have helped connect the unconnected and spread the benefits of ICTs since 1971. They have offered a window for the world onto a rapidly evolving ICT industry, helping showcase, debate and set the agenda for the development of new technologies from mobile or Internet to broadband, AI, 5G and beyond," said Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General in the official event statement.

A representation of the growing cybersecurity industry, Resecurity will be available to share more about the emerging challenges in the industry and their services and platform, including their new cyber risk management solutions, designed to mitigate them. Other sponsors include the Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan (MIC), China Mobile / GTI, Switzerland Global Enterprise, Nokia, Qualcomm, GEW Technologies, ZTE and Immersion4.

"2021 marks the 50th-anniversary of ITU Telecom events. Fifty years of a truly international, inspirational event bringing together leaders of government and industry from around the world. Resecurity is proud to sponsor ITU Digital World 2021 and support this connection of industry and government leaders from across the globe to advance technology," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Since the onset of the pandemic, we've seen the power technology can truly have to connect people, businesses and governments worldwide. Similarly, this year, we've also seen the increased cyber risks originating from Dark Web and ransomware activity that comes with this shift to a virtual world. It's critical that we continue to collaborate to help mitigate these risks and support a cyber-resilient environment."

Read insights from Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, on key strategic elements organizations need to develop for cyber resilience published in ITU Digital World blog .

To learn more about Rescurity's sponsorship and the ITU Digital World event, click here .

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

