Resecurity joined European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO)

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity and intelligence-driven solutions, proudly announces its membership with the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO), reaffirming its unwavering commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures across Europe. This strategic alliance underscores Resecurity dedication to fostering collaborative efforts aimed at fortifying the European Union's cybersecurity ecosystem and safeguarding digital infrastructure against evolving threats.

ECSO, a cornerstone partner of the European Institutions, serves as a pivotal cross-sectoral membership organization, facilitating the development of cybersecurity communities and fostering synergy among diverse stakeholders. With its inclusive approach, ECSO brings together a spectrum of entities spanning the European cybersecurity landscape, including large enterprises, SMEs, start-ups, research institutions, universities, and governmental entities. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, ECSO endeavors to bolster Europe's cyber resilience and pave the way for a digitally sovereign and strategically autonomous future.

At the heart of ECSO's mission lies the ambition to establish a resilient digital Europe capable of navigating the complexities of today's interconnected world while safeguarding the interests of future generations. By empowering communities, shaping the European cybersecurity landscape, and fostering dialogue among stakeholders, ECSO actively contributes to Europe's digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy, ensuring the continent remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and resilience.

Resecurity decision to join ECSO underscores its commitment to playing an active role in shaping the future of European cybersecurity. Since its inception in 2016, Resecurity has been at the vanguard of cybersecurity innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower organizations to proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats.

As Resecurity embarks on this new chapter of collaboration with ECSO, it remains committed to its mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats with actionable intelligence. By leveraging its expertise, resources, and global network of peers, Resecurity is poised to make a meaningful impact on Europe's cybersecurity landscape, driving innovation, resilience, and collaboration across the continent.

About ECSO

The European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) is a European, cross-sectoral membership organisation that contributes to developing cybersecurity communities and building the European cybersecurity ecosystem. ECSO federates the European Cybersecurity public and private sector, including large companies, SMEs and start-ups, research centres, universities, end-users and operators of essential services, clusters and associations, as well as the local, regional and national public administrations across the European Union Members States and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). To learn more about ECSO, visit https://ecs-org.eu.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

