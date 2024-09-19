Resecurity Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Strengthen Cloud Security Practices

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that protect Fortune 500 companies and government organizations globally, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

As an innovator in cybersecurity, Resecurity brings its expertise in threat intelligence, risk management, and cloud security solutions to the CSA. Resecurity's platform combines cutting-edge AI-driven threat detection and real-time data analytics, helping organizations mitigate risks in cloud environments. By joining the CSA, Resecurity aims to contribute to enhancing cloud security frameworks and share its insights on tackling emerging threats in an increasingly digital and AI-driven landscape.

Resecurity solutions are successfully represented at all major cloud marketplaces, including Oracle OCI, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon AWS, to address compliance with data protection regulations and national cloud providers regulatory requirements. A cloud-first strategy and a SaaS-based model enable Resecurity to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and fraud prevention offerings across all market verticals.

"We are excited to welcome Resecurity, and leverage their expertise in cyber threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting to drive the mission of protecting cloud technologies globally" said Jim Reavis, Co-Founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance.

"We are excited to join the Cloud Security Alliance and collaborate with industry leaders to help shape the future of cloud security," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Our focus on AI-driven cybersecurity aligns perfectly with CSA's mission to create best practices for securing the cloud. Together, we can ensure that organizations around the world can safely adopt cloud technologies while mitigating risks effectively."

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud— from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry— and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.