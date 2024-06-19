Resecurity Launches Advanced Digital Identity Protection Solution in Singapore

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions serving major Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, is excited to announce the rollout of its innovative Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution in Singapore. Being one of the major financial and trade hubs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Singapore remains an attractive target for cybercriminals, nation-state actors, and cyber espionage groups. In response to the rising tide of data breaches and identity theft, Resecurity's IDP is designed to help individuals and organizations in Singapore defend their digital identities against new and evolving cyber threats.

The urgency for enhanced digital identity protection has intensified due to recent data leaks and money laundering incidents involving compromised Singpass accounts available for sale on the Dark Web (trusted digital identity for easy and secure access to over 2,000 government and private sector services online in Singapore) impacting both consumers and businesses, underscoring the necessity of robust cybersecurity measures to thwart unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Resecurity has been a pioneer in aiding organizations to identify and combat cybersecurity threats targeting digital identity. Its latest update of IDP solution is set to transform the digital identity protection landscape in Singapore. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and real-time threat intelligence, Resecurity's IDP solution offers a comprehensive defense mechanism to monitor, detect, and counteract risks related to identity theft and unauthorized access to personal information.

Key features of Resecurity's IDP solution include:

Advanced Monitoring Capabilities: Persistent monitoring of digital footprints across online and social media platforms to detect unauthorized access or suspicious activities involving individual identities. This feature harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sophisticated data science, enabling the detection and identification of user impersonation, as well as the flagging of malicious content such as phishing emails and spam. Additionally, the monitoring solution employs AI and data science to perform risk scoring, providing a thorough assessment of identity risks, including credit risk, identity risk, and other potential threats.

Application of machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis techniques to pinpoint potential threats and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data before any damage occurs. The solution supports seamless integration with Single Sign-On (SSO), Active Directory (AD), Office 365, and other essential systems managing user identities, such as LDAP directories or cloud-based identity management platforms. User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive dashboard for individuals and businesses to manage and monitor their digital identities effectively, featuring customizable alerts and notifications for added convenience. The solution is also available as a mobile application on the Apple Store and Google Play Marketplace.

Ben Ouano, Chief Operating Officer (COO) APAC of Resecurity, emphasized the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its clients in Singapore. He stated, "At Resecurity, we understand the critical importance of protecting digital identities in today's interconnected world. By introducing our IDP solution in Singapore, we aim to enable individuals and organizations to proactively safeguard their personal information and mitigate the risks of identity theft and cyber fraud."

