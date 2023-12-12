Resecurity Launches Identity Protection in Bahrain Following Arab International Cybersecurity Summit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading cybersecurity company, announced the successful launch of its innovative Identity Protection solution in Bahrain. The unveiling occurred following the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit held on December 5-6, 2023, at Exhibition World Bahrain, hosted by the National Cyber Security Center.

IDP Bahrain
The Arab International Cybersecurity Conference & Exhibition, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Bahrain, provided an ideal platform for Resecurity to introduce its cutting-edge Identity Protection solution to the Bahraini market.

Getting in front of key decision-makers at the summit proved to be a pivotal move for Resecurity. The conference, known for attracting industry leaders, offered an invaluable opportunity to network, learn about the latest trends, and engage in meaningful discussions about the challenges facing the cybersecurity community. Resecurity's presence at the event allowed the company to position itself as a thought leader and gain exposure among influential figures in the cybersecurity field.

Commenting on the summit's significance, Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, stated, "The Arab International Cybersecurity Summit provided an excellent platform for us to showcase our Identity Protection (IDP) solution in Bahrain. Our commitment to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions aligns with the summit's focus on innovation and collaboration. We believe that our presence at this event will enhance digital security in Bahrain and beyond."

Resecurity's Identity Protection solution, tailored for Bahrain, builds upon the company's success in delivering comprehensive protection to consumers and businesses in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India and other countries. The comprehensive Identity Protection program addresses the evolving threats to digital security and reflects Resecurity's dedication to staying ahead of the cybersecurity curve.

Bahrain's pro-innovation business policies and laws create an ideal environment for cybersecurity businesses to thrive, making the launch of Resecurity's Identity Protection solution timely and significant for the company and the nation.

As Resecurity continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, the company remains committed to providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and contributing to the ongoing efforts to strengthen digital security in the region.

For more information about Resecurity and its Identity Protection solution, visit www.resecurity.com.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

