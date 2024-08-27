Resecurity Partners with Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative to Combat Modern Slavery

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and child exploitation worldwide. This collaboration aims to leverage Resecurity's advanced technology and expertise in cybersecurity to enhance efforts in disrupting human trafficking networks.

The partnership between Resecurity and ATII marks a significant step in the fight against modern slavery. By combining Resecurity's capabilities in financial intelligence data analysis and cybersecurity solutions with ATII's comprehensive approach to prevention, detection, and investigation, the collaboration aims to dismantle trafficking networks and protect vulnerable populations globally.

Pioneering Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

ATII is at the forefront of combating modern slavery through innovative approaches such as corporate social responsibility initiatives, targeted data collection, and technology integration. The organization focuses on educating various sectors about the signs of human trafficking, raising awareness among policymakers, industry leaders, and the public, and forging strategic partnerships to strengthen the fight against traffickers.

"We are thrilled to partner with ATII to apply our cybersecurity expertise to combat human trafficking," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "By analyzing financial transactions and leveraging advanced data analytics, we aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure that supports human trafficking networks. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to using technology for social good and protecting vulnerable communities."

Strategic Collaboration for Impact

Aaron Kahler, Founder and CEO of ATII, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in combating human trafficking: "Human trafficking is a complex global issue that requires a multifaceted approach. Partnering with Resecurity allows us to enhance our capabilities in data-driven intelligence and cybersecurity, which are critical components in disrupting modern slavery."

The collaboration between Resecurity and ATII underscores their shared commitment to minimizing risks, maximizing reputations, and promoting security in the global fight against human trafficking and exploitation.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)

Based in the United States, Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2019, is committed to combatting human trafficking, child exploitation, and related crimes through a multifaceted approach of prevention, detection, investigation, and advocacy. Founded with a mission to follow the money and fight slavery, ATII employs rigorous data-driven methodologies to disrupt and dismantle human trafficking networks globally.

ATII's efforts are centered on leveraging advanced data analytics and financial intelligence to uncover patterns in illicit financial transactions that facilitate human trafficking and modern slavery. By identifying suspicious activities and tracing the flow of funds across borders, ATII provides crucial intelligence to law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and governmental bodies, enabling more effective interventions and prosecutions against traffickers. To learn more about ATII, visit https://followmoneyfightslavery.org/

