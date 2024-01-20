Resecurity Partners with Cybercrime Atlas Initiative by World Economic Forum (WEF)

Global Leaders Collaborating to Build a Chain of Disruption: Resecurity and Cybercrime Atlas Join Forces to Combat Cybercrime

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where cybercrime poses a pervasive threat to individuals, corporations, and governments worldwide, Resecurity and Cybercrime Atlas have forged a partnership aimed at disrupting the global cybercriminal ecosystem.

The Cybercrime Atlas is hosted by the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity and uses open-source research to create new insights into the cybercriminal ecosystem. The Cybercrime Atlas community is made up of organizations who have a key role in identifying and disrupting cybercriminal operations. The Cybercrime Atlas grew out of recommendations from members of the World Economic Forum's Partnership Against Cybercrime.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against cyber threats, bringing together Resecurity's expertise and Cybercrime Atlas's collaborative initiative and network to enhance operational collaboration that counter cybercrime globally.

The Cybercrime Atlas, a visionary project conceived by the World Economic Forum's PAC community, comprising over 40 private and public sectors. This collaborative effort aims to establish an action-oriented, global repository of cybercriminal intelligence, fostering cooperation between cybercrime investigators, law enforcement agencies, and businesses on a national and international scale.

Gene Yoo, Resecurity's CEO, expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to contribute significantly to the collective effort against cyber threats.

"We are excited to partner with Cybercrime Atlas in this crucial endeavor. Resecurity has always been committed to disrupting cybercrime globally, and this collaboration provides us with an opportunity to contribute significantly to the collective effort against cyber threats," said Gene Yoo.

Chris Mancuso, Vice president of Global Alliances at Resecurity, emphasized the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures and the role that Resecurity plays in disrupting cybercriminal operations.

"At Resecurity, we believe in proactive cybersecurity measures. This partnership with Cybercrime Atlas allows us to pool resources, knowledge, and expertise to stay ahead of cybercriminals. By disrupting their operations, we aim to create a safer digital environment for businesses and individuals alike," said Chris Mancuso.

Resecurity, through its involvement in the Cybercrime Atlas Initiative, will bring a wealth of experience and technological prowess to the collaborative effort. The initiative aims to compile a detailed picture of the cybercrime landscape, encompassing criminal operations, shared infrastructure, and networks. This collaborative intelligence will empower the security industry to more effectively disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem, allocate resources efficiently, and make cybercrime efforts more cost prohibitive.

"Cybercrime today is estimated at €8.5 trillion and expected to rise to €10 trillion in 2025," - stated Despina Spanou, Head of the Cabinet of the Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of Life of the European Commission. According to the Global Financial Crime Report by NASDAQ, in 2022, an estimated $3.1T in illicit funds flowed through the global financial system. Money laundering accounted for trillions of dollars funding a range of destructive crimes, including an estimated $346.7B in human trafficking and $782.9B in drug trafficking activity, as well as $11.5B in terrorist financing. In 2023, fraud scams and bank fraud schemes totaled $485.6B in projected losses globally.

This year's World Economic Forum Global Cybersecurity Outlook – written in collaboration with Accenture – detailed the cyber challenges faced by governments and businesses around the world. The report identified critical areas for public and private sector collaboration on cybersecurity, as well as actionable steps that businesses and governments can take to close the growing cyber divide.

In conclusion, the Resecurity and Cybercrime Atlas partnership, signifies a united front against the growing menace of cybercrime. As global leaders collaborate to build a chain of disruption, the collective efforts of these entities promise a safer and more secure digital landscape for everyone.

About the Cybercrime Atlas Initiative

Announced in June 2022, the Cybercrime Atlas Initiative by the World Economic Forum aims to map and create a global database of cybercriminal activities for use by law enforcement. Launched officially in February 2023, the initiative is a partnership between WEF, Banco Santander, Fortinet, Microsoft, and PayPal. Conceived by WEF's Partnership against Cybercrime, with over 40 public and private organizations, the Cybercrime Atlas reflects a united effort to disrupt the cybercriminal ecosystem through collaborative mapping and intelligence sharing.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

