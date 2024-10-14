LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with emt Distribution META, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by businesses in the META region.

Resecurity Partners with emt Distribution META to Elevate Cybersecurity Solutions Across the Middle East and Africa

As cyber threats continue to escalate in complexity and frequency, organizations are increasingly seeking robust defenses to protect their digital assets. Resecurity's suite of advanced cybersecurity products, including threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and risk management solutions, will now be made available through emt Distribution META's extensive network of resellers and partners.

"We are excited to partner with emt Distribution META to drive cybersecurity innovation and protect businesses and consumers in the region from the emerging threats. This great alliance will accelerate the global channel network and facilitate unparalleled delivery of our solutions," said Ahmad Halabi, Managing Director MENA at Resecurity.

The partnership will empower emt Distribution META to provide its partners with the tools and knowledge necessary to implement Resecurity's cutting-edge technologies effectively. This includes training sessions, workshops, and ongoing support to ensure that businesses can navigate the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

"We are excited to collaborate with Resecurity to enhance our portfolio of cybersecurity offerings," said Khaled Kamel, Business Unit Director at emt Distribution META. "Resecurity' s innovative solutions will enable us to better serve our partners and clients, helping them to safeguard their operations against cyber threats."

To kick off this partnership, Resecurity and emt Distribution META will host a series of webinars and events designed to educate partners and end-users about the latest trends in cybersecurity and the importance of proactive measures in today's digital environment.

For more information about Resecurity and its partnership with emt Distribution META, please visit emt Distribution META's website – www.emtmeta.com

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About emt Distribution META:

emt Distribution META is a value-added distributor specializing in innovative technology solutions across the Middle East and Africa. With a commitment to partner success, emt Distribution META offers comprehensive support, training, and resources to enable effective technology adoption.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.