Resecurity Partners with Future Crime Research Foundation to Enhance Cybersecurity in India

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), a pioneering IIT Kanpur's Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship Centre of Excellence (AIIDE-COE) incubated start-up. This collaboration aims to bolster cybersecurity research, digital crime prevention, and cyber forensics in India, reinforcing the nation's defenses against evolving digital threats.

The Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) is a non-profit organization specializing in research across multiple facets of cybersecurity, including digital crime, fraud risk management, cyber laws, and cyber forensics. Registered under Section 8 of The Companies Act, 2013, and Section 12A and 80G of The Income Tax Act, 1961, FCRF is dedicated to making India future-ready by fostering a cyber-aware ecosystem and providing customized digital solutions to various sectors of society.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with the Future Crime Research Foundation. Their dedication to cybersecurity research and education aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Together, we aim to enhance India's cybersecurity posture and protect its digital assets from emerging threats."

Shashank Shekhar, Co-Founder of FCRF, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our partnership with Resecurity marks a significant step forward in our mission to create a cyber-safe India. Resecurity's expertise and advanced technologies will greatly enhance our research capabilities and help us provide more effective solutions to combat digital crime and cyber threats."

The strategic partnership between Resecurity and FCRF will focus on several key areas:

Advanced Cyber Threat Research: By combining Resecurity's state-of-the-art technologies with FCRF's deep research capabilities, the partnership aims to identify and mitigate emerging cyber threats, providing valuable insights to strengthen India's cybersecurity infrastructure. Digital Crime Prevention: The collaboration will enhance efforts to prevent digital crimes through comprehensive research and the development of innovative solutions tailored to address the unique challenges faced by various sectors in India . Capacity Building and Training: Resecurity and FCRF will work together to design and deliver specialized training programs aimed at upskilling cybersecurity professionals and stakeholders in India , fostering a robust talent pool to support the nation's digital transformation. Public Awareness and Outreach: The partnership will focus on increasing public awareness about cybersecurity through workshops, seminars, and public outreach programs, ensuring that individuals and organizations are well-equipped to navigate the digital landscape safely.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF): Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) is an IIT Kanpur's Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship Centre of Excellence (AIIDE-COE) incubated start-up specializing in research in cybersecurity, digital crime, fraud risk management, cyber laws, and cyber forensics. As a non-profit organization, FCRF is dedicated to making India more digitally aware and creating a cyber-safe ecosystem through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and public outreach in the digital space.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a secure digital future for India. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of both Resecurity and FCRF, this alliance is set to drive significant advancements in cybersecurity research and protection, ensuring a safer digital environment for all.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.