Resecurity Ranks No. 317 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,446%

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a cybersecurity company based in Los Angeles, California, was recently recognized by Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Ranking in the top ten percent of recipients, Resecurity was number 317 on the list for achieving 1,466% of revenue growth in three years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Resecurity provides a unified cybersecurity platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and threat intelligence for enterprises and government agencies worldwide. By leveraging and investing in the latest techniques to combat cybercriminals and nation-state actors, Resecurity's intelligence-driven solutions enable organizations to combat even the most sophisticated cyber threats.

"In today's increasingly digital world, our mission to enable enterprises, national security and law enforcement agencies to combat cyberthreats is more important now than ever," said Gene Yoo, Resecurity CEO. "We provide next-generation technology that empowers organizations to reimagine cybersecurity and protect what matters. Resecurity's rapid growth and product development is a testament to the critical role cybersecurity plays and the impact our team can make. Our team is proud to be recognized by Inc. alongside true innovators across the nation."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Resecurity

Founded in 2016, Resecurity, Inc. has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of protecting enterprises globally from evolving cyber threats through intelligence. Resecurity, Inc. has developed a global reputation for providing best of breed data-driven intelligence solutions.

Resecurity's mission is to enable organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE Resecurity

