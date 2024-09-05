Resecurity Recognized As A Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Radar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a leader in global cybersecurity services headquartered in Los Angeles, proudly announces its recognition in the prestigious Frost & Sullivan's Global Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 report. This annual report is an essential indicator of market trends and highlights the most influential vendors and tools shaping the cybersecurity and risk management landscape. Being featured validates Resecurity's innovative approaches and its pivotal role in the sector supporting major Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide. Resecurity has been also recognized as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) and highlighted as one of the key players in Global Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) report – proving cross-domain success and an established cybersecurity solutions and services portfolio recognized by industry market experts.

Frost & Sullivan's report commends Resecurity's HUNTER team for its relentless pursuit of cutting-edge research and intelligence, which ensures that clients receive up-to-date and actionable cyber threat intelligence. This dedication has secured Resecurity consistent accolades for growth and an impressive customer retention rate of 100% year-over-year.

Resecurity has also successfully released a proprietary Generative AI framework (CONTEXT AI) enabling cybersecurity leaders to accelerate threat intelligence and incident response, enriching DRP (Digital Risk Protection) and EASM (External Attack Surface Management) capabilities.

Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, notes, "Resecurity is driving innovation by implementing GenAI and delivers high-quality threat intelligence data oriented on large enterprises and government agencies. Their investigative capabilities along with global "reach & access" via HUMINT (Human Intelligence) create an impressive value enabling industry leaders to have a comprehensive visibility and address the most complex security challenges. Successful combination of technology advantages and unparalleled service highlights strong execution and service delivery. Resecurity's strategy of expanding access to robust threat intelligence and enhancing visibility into critical areas is a testament to its commitment to redefining the cybersecurity paradigm. This approach not only supports sustained growth but also solidifies its reputation as a leader in the field."

Resecurity serves an extensive array of industries globally, providing clients with a cyber threat intelligence platform that integrates the latest threat data with their unique risk profiles and environments. Coupled with managed threat hunting and other services, Resecurity offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the complexities of modern cyber threats.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, comments, "We are honored by our inclusion in the Frost & Sullivan Cyber Threat Intelligence report for 2024. This recognition from such a respected industry authority confirms our status as a foremost provider of sophisticated risk management and threat intelligence solutions."

The exposure in the Frost & Sullivan report is expected to further extend Resecurity's influence in the cybersecurity industry, as many organizations rely on Frost & Sullivan for credible market research and intelligence. With strategic partnerships and a broad global presence, Resecurity is well-positioned to continue its expansion and promote its state-of-the-art threat intelligence and risk management solutions for Fortune 100 and government agencies, including Aerospace & Defense market segment.

The cybersecurity market is increasingly vital as the threat landscape evolves with more sophisticated cyber-attacks and new security challenges. Organizations must navigate challenges posed by both legacy and emerging threats. In this environment, having access to comprehensive, actionable intelligence is critical for staying ahead of threat actors and securing digital assets effectively.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

