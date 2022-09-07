Resecurity showcased Cyber Threat Intelligence and Dark Web Monitoring at Defense & Security 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, recently showcased its dark web monitoring and cyber threat intelligence solutions at the Asian Defense & Security 2022 conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The Asian Defense & Security 2022 conference focused on defense technologies with attendees including high ranking representatives from the departments of defense of major nations in the region including Indonesia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and host Thailand. Other representatives from outside of the region included Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, and Spain.

As a part of the U.S. Pavilion organized by Kallman International, Resecurity's dark web monitoring and cyber threat intelligence solutions elicited a high amount of interest from global law enforcement representatives. Law enforcement utilizes these services to track illicit activity online including extremist activities and international terrorism. Resecurity is the largest provider of dark web intelligence services, serving major international brands and numerous Fortune 500 companies.

"The ability to gain intelligence from the dark web is critical for the international law enforcement and defense industry. The threat landscape is constantly changing - monitoring an area of the internet unreachable to the typical user unlocks a brand-new intelligence source for the industry. As the leader in dark web intelligence services, it is no surprise that Resecurity was sought after at Asian Defense and Security 2022." said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Asia is a particularly highly targeted region for malicious cyber threat actors – according to EY, 73% of companies in the region have experienced an increase in cyber security disruptions. 57% of those organizations believe their cyber defense are inadequate. Services like Resecurity's dark web and cyber threat intelligence services can assist organizations in the region to take the next step in their intelligence operations and are particularly relevant to the defense and law enforcement industry.

About Resecurity

Resecurity, Inc. (USA) is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

