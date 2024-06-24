Resecurity signed MoU with Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI)

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI). This landmark agreement underscores Resecurity's commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness, education, research, and practices in India and globally.

Resecurity

The MoU signifies a collaborative endeavor aimed at promoting cybersecurity initiatives and fostering mutual growth opportunities. Through this partnership, Resecurity and CSAI will embark on joint initiatives, including cybersecurity awareness campaigns, educational programs, research projects, and the development of cybersecurity tools and best practices.

"We are excited to partner with the Cyber Security Association of India in our shared mission of enhancing cybersecurity awareness and practices," remarked Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This MoU reflects our dedication to collaborating with industry stakeholders to address cybersecurity challenges and promote a secure digital environment in India."

As part of their collaboration, Resecurity and CSAI will exchange knowledge, expertise, and information on cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation strategies. This exchange will enhance the mutual cybersecurity posture and resilience of both organizations.

"We firmly believe that collaboration is crucial in tackling the challenges of cybersecurity. Through our partnership with Resecurity, we aim to synergize our efforts and resources to enhance cybersecurity resilience and promote digital peace, both within India and globally," - stated Mr. Rajesh Pant (Retd. Left Gen ), Chairman Cyber Security Association of India.

Moreover, the partnership will focus on capacity building by developing and delivering training programs to strengthen the skills and knowledge of cybersecurity professionals and stakeholders. By investing in education and skill development, Resecurity and CSAI aim to empower individuals and organizations to effectively mitigate cyber threats.

The collaboration between Resecurity and CSAI aligns with the broader objectives of the Indian government's Digital India initiative and reinforces efforts to create a digitally empowered society. By joining forces, Resecurity and CSAI aim to contribute to India's cybersecurity resilience and promote sustainable growth in the cybersecurity domain.

The signing of the MoU between Resecurity and CSAI marks a significant step forward in strengthening cybersecurity collaboration in India and beyond. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, Resecurity and CSAI are poised to make a meaningful impact in advancing cybersecurity practices and safeguarding digital assets.

For more information about Resecurity and the Cyber Security Association of India, please visit www.resecurity.com and https://www.ncsai.in.

About Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI):

CSAI, the Cyber Security Association of India, is dedicated to enhancing cyber safety and security in collaboration with government, industry, and academia. With a vision to create a synergistic partnership among stakeholders, CSAI aims to promote awareness, education, and innovation in cybersecurity while advocating for robust policies at national and international levels. Through strategic partnerships and multi-stakeholder initiatives, CSAI strives to strengthen India's cybersecurity posture and safeguard its digital assets. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://www.ncsai.in.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.