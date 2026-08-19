Reseda Group, Goodbuy Partner to Connect Credit Union Members with Local Small Businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced it is investing in Goodbuy, a groundbreaking community commerce platform to connect credit union members with local small businesses in a way that drives economic growth and local impact.

Reseda Group partners with Goodbuy

The investment expands Reseda Group's growing portfolio of innovative fintech companies while providing credit unions with a new opportunity to strengthen relationships with both consumer and business members. Through Goodbuy's white-label marketplace, credit union members can discover and receive exclusive offers at participating local businesses, while credit unions gain a powerful platform to grow small-business relationships, increase deposits, drive card usage, and deepen community engagement.

"Small businesses are the backbone of credit union communities, but most credit unions have had no real way to show up for them beyond holding the account," said Ben Maxim, Chief Operating Officer at Reseda Group and Chief Technology Officer at MSUFCU. "Goodbuy gives credit unions a practical way to drive growth for their business members. That's why Reseda Group decided to invest. We see this as an important part of the ecosystem's future."

Goodbuy helps credit unions grow small-business deposits, engagement, and relationships by connecting members with local businesses in the communities they serve. Through its Community rewards platform, credit unions can acquire new small-business relationships, deepen existing ones, increase card usage, and strengthen member loyalty — all while transforming local business engagement into a measurable growth strategy.

The partnership reflects a shared vision that the future of community banking lies in strengthening local economies. By building a Community rewards ecosystem, credit unions can create meaningful connections between members and small businesses while providing marketing support, visibility, and engagement opportunities that help local businesses thrive. The result is a stronger local economy, more engaged members, and a unique competitive advantage for participating credit unions.

"Becoming part of the Reseda Group ecosystem is an exciting milestone for Goodbuy," said Cara Oppenheimer, CEO and Co-Founder of Goodbuy. "Our vision is to create a nationwide network where consumers can support local businesses knowing their credit union is investing in their success. Together, we're bringing the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people' to life in a way that delivers measurable ROI — helping credit unions grow small business relationships, deepen member engagement, and drive account growth. At a time when banks compete on rates and marketing spend, strengthening local communities is a powerful differentiator for the credit union movement, and we're proud to help turn that into a measurable competitive advantage."

Unlike traditional rewards programs, Goodbuy addresses a gap in the financial services market by delivering a comprehensive community-based rewards and engagement platform specifically designed to help small businesses grow. Because Goodbuy is white labeled under the credit union's own brand, members experience the savings as coming from their own credit union, reinforcing the relationship rather than competing with it. The solution enables credit unions to differentiate themselves from traditional banks by becoming trusted growth partners for local entrepreneurs while delivering tangible value to members.

The investment reflects Reseda Group's continued commitment to identifying and scaling innovative fintech solutions that strengthen financial institutions; empower local businesses; and create transformative financial success for people, communities, and businesses. For more information about Reseda Group's ecosystem of collaboration and innovation, visit resedagroup.com/ecosystem.

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Goodbuy

Goodbuy helps business and marketing leaders at credit unions grow SMB deposits and engagement by closing the gap between their member base and the local business community. Through Community rewards marketplace, credit unions acquire new small-business relationships, reactivate underutilized ones, increase card spend, deepen member engagement, and strengthen loyalty. By turning local business relationships into a measurable growth engine, Goodbuy enables credit unions to grow a more active, profitable, and competitive small-business portfolio. Visit trygoodbuy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Reseda Group