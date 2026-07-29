Reseda Group, Stickley on Security Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Education Directly to Credit Unions

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced it is investing in Stickley on Security, an all-encompassing security service and education provider designed to consult and train organizations on cybersecurity and compliance.

Reseda Group is investing in Stickley on Security to help make cybersecurity, fraud prevention education more accessible for credit unions and provide more secure and trustworthy experiences for their members.

"Reseda Group's investment in Stickley on Security is a continuation of our efforts to expand fraud prevention and financial security services for credit unions," said Ben Maxim, COO of Reseda Group and CTO of MSUFCU. "We believe that collaboration is the backbone of an innovative industry, and our investment directly reflects that. We are proud to partner with a company making fraud prevention education more accessible for all credit unions and, in turn, providing a more secure and trustworthy experience for their members."

Founded by cybersecurity expert Jim Stickley in 2007, Stickley on Security provides industry-specific expertise to help credit unions empower and educate their employees on cybersecurity risks in ways that reach beyond the workplace. They provide education courses, training programs and newsletters that understand the unique operations and threats credit unions of all sizes face. They also provide domain protection specifically for credit unions, protecting customer data and trust.

"Financial institutions shouldn't have to assemble a half-dozen vendors to build an effective cybersecurity program," said Jim Stickley, Founder and CEO of Stickley on Security. "Our vision is to provide a single trusted partner that helps credit unions navigate today's complex security landscape. From risk assessments, IT audits, penetration testing, and security assessments to vulnerability management, employee security awareness training, member security education, incident response planning, and organizational resiliency, we provide a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services designed to strengthen security, support governance and compliance, and reduce risk. Together with Reseda Group, we're making enterprise-level cybersecurity expertise and resources accessible to credit unions of every size."

As the latest addition to Reseda Group's ecosystem of dynamic products, fintech partners, and solution providers, Stickley on Security is continuing to expand their products and services available to credit unions this year. The cybersecurity education and awareness firm recently merged with VYFI, an industry-leading information security CUSO, to form a single, more powerful organization dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity awareness and regulatory readiness for credit unions, banks, fintechs, and other organizations.

Learn more about the Stickley on Security and VYFI merger at info.stickleyonsecurity.com/merger. Explore Reseda Group's ecosystem of collaboration and innovation at resedagroup.com/ecosystem.

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Stickley on Security

Since 2007, Stickley on Security has been a trusted partner to financial institutions and organizations nationwide, delivering the cybersecurity education, protection, and strategic guidance they need to stay ahead of evolving threats. What began as a mission to make security awareness meaningful and accessible has grown into a comprehensive suite of services that empower teams, strengthen defenses, and support long-term resilience. Today, Stickley on Security continues that mission with an expanded portfolio of solutions that help credit unions, banks, fintechs, and organizations of all sizes protect their people, their data, and their communities. For more information, visit stickleyonsecurity.com.

SOURCE Reseda Group