Reseda Group Partners with LetMeDoIt, a First-of-Its-Kind Disability-Focused Decision-Making App.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced it is partnering with LetMeDoIt, a groundbreaking decision-making app designed to empower people with disabilities to take ownership of their choices and strengthen their independence.

"Reseda Group is proud to invest in LetMeDoIt and support a technology that redefines what inclusion looks like in financial services," said Ben Maxim, COO of Reseda Group and CTO of MSUFCU. "By empowering individuals with disabilities — and, by extension, their families and caregivers — this solution has the potential to transform how financial decisions are made and supported across generations."

Founded by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Angad Sahgal and his father, Amit Sahgal, LetMeDoIt is the first app of its kind to focus on accessibility and inclusion through a Supported Decision-Making System. The platform breaks down complex decisions into simple, personalized steps, offering users tools and networks that promote self-reliance while keeping caregivers and supporters informed — without taking control away from the individual.

"LetMeDoit is giving the power of choice to everyone, empowering everyone to live an independent and full life," said Angad Sahgal, Founder of LetMeDoIt.

"LetMeDoIt was built to help people with disabilities navigate life's decisions with confidence and dignity," said Amit Sahgal, co-founder of LetMeDoIt. "Our goal is to remove barriers and promote true economic and social inclusion by providing technology that empowers, rather than replaces, individual decision-making."

LetMeDoIt is the latest addition to Reseda Group's growing ecosystem of dynamic products, fintech partners, and solution providers helping credit unions and financial institutions thrive by creating and delivering innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of today's digital savvy consumers. The investment in LetMeDoIt complements other portfolio companies with innovative financial education and wellness platforms and apps, including Goalsetter and Tandem. For more information, visit resedagroup.com.

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About LetMeDoIt

LetMeDoIt is an innovative, tech-enabled platform designed to empower people with disabilities by offering them tools to manage their everyday life decisions around personal finance, health care, employment and resource access. Founded by Angad Sahgal, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur, and his father, Amit Sahgal, LetMeDoIt is the first disability-focused decision-making app that fosters independence, enabling users to take control of their lives and participate in society in ways they may not have been able to before. Visit letmedoit.org to learn more.

