Reseda Group, Constant AI Bring Instant Loan Operations to 47M Consumers, Members Nationwide

EAST LANSING, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseda Group, a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), today announced it is partnering with Constant AI, a leader in intelligent loan operations automation. As part of this strategic collaboration, Reseda Group is adding Constant's AI-powered platform to its ecosystem, expanding fintech access across its growing network of credit unions and financial institutions that serve more than 47 million members and consumers nationwide.

"At Reseda Group, we are focused on connecting credit unions with fintech innovators like Constant AI that help them create real impact for their members," said Ben Maxim, chief operating office of Reseda Group and chief technology officer of MSUFCU. "Through its digital self-service, Constant not only empowers members to manage their own loans, but it also enables credit unions to automate repetitive tasks so their teams can focus their attention on enhancing the member experience."

Constant AI's platform enables members to instantly handle loan requests — including payoff quotes, payment deferrals, due date changes, and loan modifications — directly through their financial institution's online banking system, without calling or visiting a branch. The platform's automation eliminates back-office manual processing of these routine requests, freeing loan operations staff to focus on complex member needs and revenue-generating activities.

"Credit unions are spending 30% to 40% of their loan operations capacity on tasks that can be fully automated," said Catherine York Powers, CEO of Constant AI. "Through Reseda Group's network, we're delivering automation that fundamentally changes the economics of loan servicing. Members get instant answers to loan requests on their time, and credit unions redirect that operational capacity toward revenue-generating activities instead of manual processing."

Through its partnership with Constant AI, Reseda Group continues to expand its fintech ecosystem — offering credit unions scalable, member self-service solutions that drive efficiency, deepen member engagement, and advance the credit union movement. For more information, visit resedagroup.com.

About Reseda Group

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Reseda Group is a wholly owned credit union service organization of MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Formed in 2021, Reseda Group changes the way people interact with their finances and how financial institutions engage with their consumers. By leveraging innovative products developed in-house and through its partnership ecosystem, Reseda Group is making financial technology and engagement solutions more accessible and approachable to the industry. Learn more at resedagroup.com.

About Constant AI

Constant AI automates complex loan servicing operations, enabling members to instantly handle routine loan requests — including payoff quotes, payment deferrals, due date changes, and loan modifications — in online banking and without staff intervention. By integrating directly with core banking systems and online banking platforms, Constant eliminates manual processing, reduces call center volume and operational costs, and creates new revenue opportunities through intelligent product recommendations. For more information, visit constant.ai.

