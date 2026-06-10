America's Favorite Deli Salad Brand* Expands into New Categories to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reser's Fine Foods, the deli-fresh expert and category leader in refrigerated prepared foods, today announced the launch of new product lines following a successful introduction at the 2026 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show held earlier this week. Driven by growing consumer demand for convenient and satisfying meal solutions, the new offerings build on Reser's category leadership while expanding the trusted Reser's® brand into high-growth segments. The expansion spans three product categories—salads, soups and entrées—and addresses key growth areas: high-protein, refrigerated soups and effortless meal solutions.

Reser’s Fine Foods Launches New Line of Refrigerated Chowders, Effortless Pasta Entrées, and High-Protein Salads Following Strong IDDBA 2026 Debut

Reser's Chowders —Building on its leadership in comfort foods, Reser's is entering the growing refrigerated soup category with a lineup of hearty potato-forward chowders designed to deliver superior flavor and strong value. Optimized for faster turns, the new line features three varieties: Loaded Baked Potato Chowder , New England Style Clam Chowder and Corn & Green Chile Chowder. These flavor-forward chowders are offered at an accessible price point to drive repeat purchases and give shoppers a delicious and comforting meal experience.

—Building on its leadership in comfort foods, Reser's is entering the growing refrigerated soup category with a lineup of hearty potato-forward chowders designed to deliver superior flavor and strong value. Optimized for faster turns, the new line features three varieties: , and These flavor-forward chowders are offered at an accessible price point to drive repeat purchases and give shoppers a delicious and comforting meal experience. Reser's Fully Prepared Pasta Entrées —Reser's is also introducing a line of one-step, effortless pasta entrées in four delicious and familiar flavors: 3 Cheese Macaroni & Cheese , Spaghetti with Meat Sauce , Cavatappi Alfredo with Chicken and Penne alla Vodka . These ready-to-heat refrigerated pasta entrées build on current trends of shoppers seeking even easier, satisfying meal solutions. Priced right and fully prepared, these entrées are easy to merchandise in the deli and are designed to drive purchase frequency.

—Reser's is also introducing a line of one-step, effortless pasta entrées in four delicious and familiar flavors: , , and . These ready-to-heat refrigerated pasta entrées build on current trends of shoppers seeking even easier, satisfying meal solutions. Priced right and fully prepared, these entrées are easy to merchandise in the deli and are designed to drive purchase frequency. High-Protein Reser's American Classics Deli Salads—As the number one brand in packaged protein salads, Reser's is redefining the category with its new High-Protein Reser's American Classics Deli Salads available in three classic flavors: Chicken, Tuna and Egg. Designed to meet growing demand for better-for-you options, these trend-forward recipes offer up to 25% more protein (compared to existing Reser's varieties) and up to 60% fewer calories. Each new variety features a smoothly blended cottage cheese base, delivering a rich, creamy texture while cutting the calories and boosting protein content—ideal for a satisfying meal or snack.

"We're seeing strong demand for solutions that deliver both convenience and value, without compromising on quality or flavor," said Megan Torres, brand strategy manager at Reser's. "From high-protein options to ready-to-heat meals, these new product lines reflect where the category is headed and are designed to help our retail partners drive growth in the deli department."

With strong retailer interest following IDDBA, Reser's new product lines will be available for retail distribution this fall and are well positioned to drive growth.

*America's #1 Deli Salad Brand based on volume sales, 52 weeks ending 5-17-26; Source: Circana MULO

About Reser's Fine Foods

Reser's is a leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser's has been a proud sponsor of Good Times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser's family of brands includes Reser's American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho and more. With more than 5,000 employees, Reser's operates 14 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.

SOURCE Reser's Fine Foods