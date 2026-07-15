Reser's Fine Foods Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report Marking its 75th Anniversary Year

The report highlights progress across sustainability, innovation, and community impact

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reser's Fine Foods ("Reser's") today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details the company's 2025 progress across environmental sustainability, talent development and community engagement in the year it celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Reser's is a family-owned and operated manufacturer of refrigerated deli salads, side dishes, meal kits, tortillas and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and food service industries, with annual revenue exceeding $2 billion. The company's diversified product portfolio is sold in more than 27,000 outlets across North America.

Highlights from the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

75th Anniversary: Reser's marked its 75th anniversary milestone with a series of events throughout the year for employees, customers and community members.

Reser's marked its 75th anniversary milestone with a series of events throughout the year for employees, customers and community members. Enhanced Sustainability Framework: The new framework identified its key drivers of sustained value as: waste, water, energy and emissions, responsible sourcing, packaging, food safety and quality, employee wellbeing and community engagement.

The new framework identified its key drivers of sustained value as: waste, water, energy and emissions, responsible sourcing, packaging, food safety and quality, employee wellbeing and community engagement. Don Pancho Expansion: Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods, a Reser's owned brand, opened a new 300,000-square-foot facility, tripling the size of its previous site. The new facility significantly increases production capacity and enables production of millions more tortillas per year, with upgrades that reduce energy use and environmental impact.

Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods, a Reser's owned brand, opened a new 300,000-square-foot facility, tripling the size of its previous site. The new facility significantly increases production capacity and enables production of millions more tortillas per year, with upgrades that reduce energy use and environmental impact. Product Innovation: Reser's rolled out in-house fresh pasta-making for its Macaroni Salad, Macaroni & Cheese and other pasta-based products. This shift improves control over ingredients, texture and freshness while reducing environmental impact through less packaging, lower food miles and lower embedded carbon from the drying and cooling processes.

Reser's rolled out in-house fresh pasta-making for its Macaroni Salad, Macaroni & Cheese and other pasta-based products. This shift improves control over ingredients, texture and freshness while reducing environmental impact through less packaging, lower food miles and lower embedded carbon from the drying and cooling processes. Reduced Employee Turnover: The company cut its employee turnover rate by 18% from 2024, driven by expanded learning and development opportunities, the use of employee feedback to guide improvements, and continued investment in competitive wages and total rewards.

The company cut its employee turnover rate by 18% from 2024, driven by expanded learning and development opportunities, the use of employee feedback to guide improvements, and continued investment in competitive wages and total rewards. Community Engagement: Reser's contributed approximately $11.7 million in cash and food donations to local community organizations and food banks, including more than 9 million pounds of food.

"Investing in our people, our communities and our planet is not separate from how we do business — it is how we do business," said Mark Reser, CEO of Reser's Fine Foods. "Our commitment to responsible corporate stewardship remains as strong as ever."

The full 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report is available here.

About Reser's Fine Foods

Reser's is a leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser's has been a proud sponsor of Good Times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser's family of brands includes Reser's American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho and more. With more than 5,000 employees, Reser's operates 14 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.

SOURCE Reser's Fine Foods