Reser's Teams Up with Viral Recipe Creator Courtney Cook for Easy Lunch Upgrades

TikTok Lunch Maven Joins America's Favorite Deli Salads and Side Dish Brand with Timesaving Shortcuts for National Pack Your Lunch Day, March 10

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Pack Your Lunch Day (March 10), Reser's Fine Foods, a family-owned leader in the refrigerated prepared foods industry, is making it easy to level up packed lunches with everyday tips from viral recipe creator and busy mom of four, Courtney Cook. With so many people looking to simplify busy routines and save money, bringing lunch from home has never been more relevant—and thanks to Cook's tips, it doesn't have to be complicated or boring.

To help anyone with demanding schedules looking for easy and delicious lunch inspiration, Cook is sharing five of her favorite lunch hacks below:

Lean on smart shortcuts. Don't overcomplicate lunch. Build around a high-quality, ready-made staple. "If I had to cook everything from scratch, I would simply not survive," she explains. "Grabbing Reser's Rotisserie Chicken Salad from the deli section is a huge shortcut. Scoop it into croissants, sandwich bread, or even just a little container with crackers... so versatile, so delish, so done!" Prep at night, not at 6AM! Pack lunches after dinner so you can win in the morning. Cook admits, "I never pack my lunch or my kids' lunches in the morning—6 AM doesn't allow enough time." Make time in the evening to portion everything into containers and get the lunches ready to go and into the fridge. Mornings feel way calmer when it's already done. Pack it like a snack box. Avoid the sad desk lunch by thinking bento-style instead. Fill each compartment with a mix of protein, fruits, veggies, and something fun. It's colorful, perfectly portioned, and instantly makes lunch feel more elevated (and way less boring). One base, endless possibilities! Streamline your lunch routine by starting with one versatile base and customizing it to fit different tastes or cravings. Instead of making completely separate meals, build off the same foundation and switch up toppings or mix-ins for a totally different vibe. For example, a classic like Reser's Macaroni Salad can stand alone one day, then be upgraded with add-ins like cubed cheese, or chopped pepperoni for a heartier "loaded macaroni" bowl the next. The same base means less effort but more variety. Create a grab & go snack bin. Keep one bin with lunchbox-ready snacks in the pantry. When it's time to pack, you're not searching the cupboards. Just grab from the bin and go. This helps to prevent waste and is a valuable timesaver.

"When you don't have hours to spend in the kitchen every day, relying on simple, ready-to-go ingredients like Reser's can make lunch feel and taste homemade, without the hassle," comments Cook.

To learn more about Reser's please visit www.resers.com

