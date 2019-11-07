Reservations.com Named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com, an international hotel booking platform that emphasizes personalized customer service, today announced they have been named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, an award that recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy technology companies in North America. The Technology Fast 500 is awarded based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2015 to 2018.

"Our team is very proud of everything we have achieved over the last 3 years," said Mahesh Chaddah, Co-Founder of Reservations.com. "This award is a testament to our teams' dedication, hard work and loyalty showcasing continuous growth year over year. We look to the new year and hope to continue our upward growth and impact the industry on a global scale."

With the travel industry quickly adopting technologies to respond to ever-changing consumer needs, today's industry leaders are constantly shifting in an attempt to meet these demands while maintaining strong business growth.

Since Reservations.com was founded in 2014, the company has always made customer satisfaction a top priority which has enabled the company to achieve strong growth. This year alone, they've received recognition from not only Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, but also the 2019 Inc. 5000 List, Orlando Business Journal's 2019 Central Florida Fast 50, and 2019 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 List.

