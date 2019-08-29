Reservations.com Named to Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 List of Largest Private Companies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com was recently named to the 2019 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 list. The list recognizes the largest private companies in the Central Florida region. Inclusion on the list comes just months after Reservations.com was recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of the fifty fastest growing companies in the Central Florida region.

Awardees were ranked based on their most recent year-end revenue and each was required to submit a letter of verification for the past three years' revenue. To be eligible, the firms must be headquartered in Orange, Seminole, Lake or Osceola counties. In addition, they must be at least 51% privately-owned and operated in Central Florida, they cannot be a subsidiary of another company, majority owners must reside in one of the four Central Florida counties, and companies with private equity partners owing more than 49% were not considered.

Commenting on the recognition, Reservations.com Co-Founder Mahesh Chaddah stated, "We are always delighted to be recognized by local publications like the Orlando Business Journal. When we founded Reservations.com in 2014, we knew Central Florida was a great place to grow our company. After five years, we are proud to be able to claim we are one of the 100 largest private companies in the region. We are excited about the future of the business and look forward to continuing to grow alongside all of the other companies recognized in the Golden 100."

In addition to the Golden 100, Reservations.com also recently received four 2019 International Best in Biz Awards, recognition as a 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, a 2019 Central Florida Fast 50 award, a Great Place to Work® certification, a 2018 Best in Biz award, and a 2017 Bronze Stevie Award for best hospitality and leisure website.

This year's rankings by revenue will be revealed and the honorees will be recognized at an event held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Hilton Orlando. More information on the awarded firms can be found here.

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human-touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About the Orlando Business Journal

The Orlando Business Journal ("OBJ") delivers the latest breaking business news from Central Florida. OBJ is owned by American City Business Journals ("ACBJ"), the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States. ACBJ consists of 43 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week. For more information about the OBJ, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/orlando/ and for ACBJ, please visit https://acbj.com

