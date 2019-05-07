Reservations.com Named to the Orlando Business Journal's 2019 Central Florida Fast 50

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com was recently recognized as one of the 50 fastest growing businesses in Central Florida by the Orlando Business Journal. The 50 firms included in the list were chosen based on the rate of revenue growth from 2016 to 2018.

https://www.bizjournals.com/orlando/news/2019/05/06/meet-central-floridas-fast-50-part-2.html?iana=hpmvp_orl_news_headline

"We are honored to be included in the Fast 50 alongside other companies driving economic growth in the Central Florida region we call home," said Mahesh Chaddah, Co-Founder of Reservations.com. "We are proud of what we have accomplished and always appreciate recognition from trusted publications like the Orlando Business Journal. We look forward to being named to the list for many years to come as we continue to execute on our vision."

In addition to the 2019 Central Florida Fast 50 award, Reservations.com has also received a Great Place to Work® certification, a 2018 Best in Biz award, and a 2017 Bronze Stevie Award for best hospitality and leisure website.

The full rankings will be revealed at a June 6th event in Orlando, Florida. A slideshow of recognized firms can be found here.

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human-touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About the Orlando Business Journal

The Orlando Business Journal ("OBJ") delivers the latest breaking business news from Central Florida. OBJ is owned by American City Business Journals ("ACBJ"), the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States. ACBJ consists of 43 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week. For more information about the OBJ, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/orlando/ and for ACBJ, please visit https://acbj.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manoj Jonna

(347) 470-8910

214125@email4pr.com

SOURCE Reservations.com

Related Links

https://www.reservations.com

